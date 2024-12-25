She may not have green hair or skin (that we know of), but failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris appeared to be channeling her inner Grinch on Dec. 15, just days before Christmas.

Speaking at the DNC holiday reception, Harris addressed the crowd with a bunch of her usual drivel.

But some comments raised a few eyebrows, given the shaky ground the DNC and Harris’ campaign are on.

To wit, Harris and the DNC came under scrutiny when, following a costly and losing presidential bid, numerous staffers were unceremoniously let go just a couple months before Christmas.

It created a situation where the DNC union basically had to beg for money to help stabilize some of the recently fired staffers, shortly after the Nov. 5 general election.

“We are heartbroken to see our colleagues — who dedicated countless hours to electing Democrats up and down the ballot — depart under these circumstances, and we are furious with DNC leadership for failing to provide severance to those affected,” the union’s GoFundMe page read.

(As of Dec. 16, the page hadd raised the $25,000 it was aiming for.)

Given that less-than-enthused GoFundMe page, one would’ve assumed that Harris would keep her remarks thoughtful when it came to the swathes of laid off Americans in the aftermath of her failed presidential bid.

One would assume wrong.

“This holiday season, like any time of the year, let us really be conscious of all the blessings we have,” Harris began, per Fox News. “Let us celebrate the blessings we have; let us celebrate and advance the blessings we have yet to create.

“And let us always remember our country is worth fighting for, and our spirit will not be defeated.”

Never mind that the leftist spirit was literally defeated and repudiated on Nov. 5, this is as tone deaf as it gets.

“Our spirit will not be defeated” while you can’t even pay your staffers? What a joke.

And a long joke, at that.

“And hear me when I say this, that spirit that fuels the countless hours and days and months of work that you have put into this, that spirit,” Harris continued. “It can never be defeated. Our spirit is not defeated.

“We are not defeated.”

(The electoral college results from Nov. 5 would disagree.)

The vice president doubled down on the veritably false statement: “Let’s be clear about that. We are strong. We are clear about why we are in this. And because you’re here right now. I say again, thank you because not only are you clear about all of that, you’re willing to put in the hard work and that work must continue.”

Ah, yes. Nothing like pitching “hard work” where your staffers don’t even get paid for it, right?

Look, it’s no secret that Democrats have been bad about handling money for some time now. The ballooning national debt is proof of that.

But Democrats used to be better about handling people — and that clearly isn’t the case anymore.

Harris is gleefully cackling about being undefeated when she can’t even provide for the very people who busted their humps to foolishly try and get her elected.

It’s disillusioned, evil, sinister, greedy and the complete antithesis of what the Christmas season is supposed to represent.

In other words, it’s exactly what the Grinch would’ve done before he caved to the peer pressure of Whoville.

(Yes, this writer still has an issue with the way the original Dr. Seuss animated film ended, though not nearly as big of an issue as I have with most things Harris.)

