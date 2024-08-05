Share
Kamala Harris Interviews Top 3 VP Candidates, Announcement Coming in Next 24 Hours: Report

 By Jack Davis  August 5, 2024 at 5:55am
Vice President Kamala Harris met with three finalists in the campaign to be her running mate, with the official announcement of her decision expected on Tuesday.

Harris met Sunday with Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona and Govs. Tim Walz of Minnesota and Shapiro of Pennsylvania, according to The New York Times. The meetings were held at her Naval Observatory residence in Washington D.C.

Kelly posted a message on X Saturday.

“Whether it was from my time in the Navy and at NASA, serving in the United States Senate, or visiting our troops overseas: I’ve learned that when your country asks you to serve, you always answer the call,” he wrote.

Progressives have been pushing for Walz over Kelly or Shapiro.

Shawn Fain, president of the United Automobile Workers union, said in a CBS interview on Sunday that his favorite for vice president was Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, according to CBS.

Beshear had been mentioned as a potential running mate for Harris but, according to the Times report, did not meet with her on Sunday.

Fain said he also backs Walz, calling him “an awesome big guy for labor.”

Will Kamala Harris' VP pick impact her chances one way or another?

He said that he was less enthused about Shapiro, noting that the governor’s past support for school vouchers was “one of the bigger issues we see with Shapiro.”

Kelly’s voting record on labor issues, he said, was a “problem area for us.”

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania is lining up against Shapiro, according to Politico, which cited sources it did not name.

The report said Fetterman thinks Shapiro “is excessively focused on his own personal ambitions.”


The report said that a clash over prison reform was at the heart of the distance between Shapiro and Fetterman.

ABC noted that on Tuesday, Harris and her running mate will make a seven-day tour of swing states.

Conversation