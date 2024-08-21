Kamala Harris Raises Eyebrows by Bizarrely Skipping Obama Night at DNC

This week’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago has put the worst elements of that demonic party on full display.

From fake accents to debunked hoaxes peddled in the service of authoritarianism, the Democratic Party has a fatal authenticity problem.

For instance, while prominent Democrats have publicly feted one another in the most disingenuous ways imaginable, vice president and 2024 Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris reminded observers of some lingering animosity when she skipped out on a Tuesday evening convention lineup that featured speeches from former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama.

Of course, the current atmosphere of animosity among leading Democrats developed after President Joe Biden’s catastrophic June 27 debate performance.

Immediately — as if activated in unison — the Democrats’ establishment media minions called for Biden to withdraw from the presidential race.

Biden resisted for nearly a month. But former President Obama allegedly led a successful coup that finally resulted in Biden’s dismissal and Harris’s elevation as the party’s new nominee.

Since then, Biden has reportedly nursed bitterness toward the man whom he once served as vice president.

Meanwhile, prominent party figures like Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California have showered Biden with praise in a transparently ludicrous attempt to soothe the president’s lacerated feelings and cover their own guilt at his unceremonious demise.

Furthermore, former President Obama did not immediately endorse Harris following Biden’s withdrawal.

In short, the whole thing stinks of political theater, and people have noticed.

Thus, Harris’s decision to skip the Obamas’ speeches called fresh attention to the internal squabbles.

According to Politico, the notoriously phony Harris and her equally inauthentic running mate, Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota, opted for a campaign rally in nearby Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Tuesday.

Battleground states are important, of course, but during one’s own convention?

Indeed, a source told Fox News that Harris scheduled the rally to avoid the Obama-related optics.

“[The] Obamas are still not on the White House good side,” the unnamed source said. “It would not be helpful to their relationships.”

“We are in tricky territory,” the source added.

Again, people have noticed. Even the Australian news outlet News Corp reported on Harris’s absence Tuesday night.

Palace intrigue has always fascinated the masses. And it makes sense that Democrats would have some of that intrigue, for they have morphed into a classic “rules for thee, but not for me” kind of aristocratic establishment.

The real story, however, involves the ease with which they lie to the public and to one another.

After all, what could be more repugnant than the sight of powerful politicians falling all over themselves in praise of someone they have recently betrayed, whom they not-so-secretly resent, or whom they actually regard as incompetent?

In short, Harris chose Wisconsin over Chicago for the sake of optics. But that choice did nothing to conceal lingering animosities among powerful Democrats.

It also reminded us that we should never believe anything the Democrats say, under any circumstances.

