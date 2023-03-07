Kamala Harris Roasted for Bizarre Childhood Story with Lots of Cackles: 'Please Make It Stop'

On Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris veered into a bizarre personal anecdote — during a speech in Colorado — that left Twitter begging for mercy.

The vice president did not repeatedly or peculiarly make any comments about the “passage of time,” nor did she go off on a tangent about her admiration for Venn diagrams.

But she did explain how it took her until adulthood to understand why conservatives are “bad,” and then treated Coloradans to several moments of her trademark cackle.

Harris was in the Denver suburb of Arvada where she discussed the climate in a speech that will in all likelihood somehow result in Americans having less money.

At one point, she explained to those in attendance that she did not understand as a child why conservatives were “bad” since she was taught it was good to “conserve” things.

“I went home one day, and I said, ‘Why are conservatives bad, Mommy?’” she said as she began to laugh at her own story.

Harris continued, “Because I thought we were supposed to conserve things. I couldn’t reconcile it. Now I can.”

KAMALA HARRIS: “I went home one day and I said, ‘Why are conservatives bad, Mommy?’ because I thought we were supposed to conserve! Ha ha ha! I couldn’t reconcile it. Now I can! Ha ha ha.” pic.twitter.com/O4Wfg0hrBv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 6, 2023

Harris cackled for an uncomfortable few moments as many people who were in the audience laughed with her.

Perhaps they were laughing at her. It is difficult to know.

But many people who came across clips of her cringe-inducing anecdote on Twitter were not amused. The vice president was roasted online:

I’ll take “things that never happened for 2000 Alex” https://t.co/bdAkYAHhoq — JohnGalt 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JohnJGaltrules) March 7, 2023

She can’t reconcile a secure border either, Mommy. https://t.co/yEfPhRvYNb — Border Patrol Union – NBPC (@BPUnion) March 7, 2023

Kamala Harris: “I went home one day and I said, ‘Why are conservatives bad, Mommy?’ because I thought we were supposed to conserve! I couldn’t reconcile it. Now I can.” PLEASE MAKE IT STOP pic.twitter.com/HvvovBX0QN — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) March 6, 2023

It is worth noting, President Joe Biden made a day-one proclamation that his administration would work to unify the country.

“Unity. Unity,” Biden said during his inaugural speech. “Bringing America together. Uniting our people. And uniting our nation. I ask every American to join me in this cause.”

Harris apparently didn’t get the memo.

Her hatred for conservatives aside, the country’s vice president is perhaps the least charismatic person in the federal government. Somehow, she also often appears less self-aware than Biden.

For obvious reasons, that is terrifying. To her credit, at least Harris can navigate stairs.

