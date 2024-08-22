Kamala Harris Set to Pull Anti-Police Stunt at Her DNC Speech: Report

The Democratic National Convention plans to use their tried-and-true method of hating police during Vice President Kamala Harris’ nomination acceptance speech on Thursday night.

Axios reported that the mothers of Eric Garner, Trayvon Martin, and Michael Brown — Gwen Carr, Sybrina Fulton and Lezley McSpadden, respectively — are expected to attend the convention as Harris speaks.

Garner was killed by a New York City Police Department officer in July 2014 while 17-year-old Martin was shot by George Zimmerman in February 2012.

Martin’s death motivated the creation of the leftist anti-police Black Lives Matter organization.

Arguably, 18-year-old Brown’s shooting by officer Darren Wilson in August 2014, in Ferguson, Missouri, caused the most uproar as widespread rioting, looting, and violence followed as the left perpetuated the lie that Brown’s hands were up when Wilson shot him.

The presence of these three women indicates a few things about Harris campaign and her platform.

Firstly, she does not have an actual vision for the country that is uniquely her own.

After taking former President Donald Trump’s no tax on tips policy and trying to one-up his child tax credit policy, there is no question that Harris is not running with a real distinctive agenda.

Additionally, Democrats feel that anti-police rhetoric and their embrace of Black Lives Matter is a great talking point for support.

Therefore, when times are desperate, they must revert to it.

After the death of George Floyd in May 2020, it seemed every major left-wing voice in media, sports, and politics supported a backwards race ideology.

Democrats were quick to hop on the bandwagon in time for that year’s general election.

Now in 2024, if that is what motivates the masses to flock to the party, so be it.

Never mind that Black Lives Matter publicly denounced the process for which Democrats are now engaged in to install Harris as their candidate.

The inclusion of these three women also speaks to the recurring theme of Harris’ identity crisis in her grab for power.

She is Indian one moment, the next she is black. She is tough on crime and traffickers at the border as Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said on Wednesday night, but now she is anti-cop. She hopes to improve the state of the country when she takes office, but cannot do anything despite currently being in office.

Her only true platform is the yearning for power.

