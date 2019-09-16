Kanye West Advocates 'Radical Obedience' to Jesus During Powerful Sunday Service

Rapper Kanye West exhorted the congregation of a Georgia megachurch on Sunday to live in “radical obedience” to God.

West — who started a weekly Christian ministry called Kanye Sunday Services in the Los Angeles area — was visiting the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta, when he gave a 10-minute mini-sermon to the hundreds on hand, Fox News reported.

“Jesus, let’s be specific,” West said. “Because the road to hell is paved with, ‘I’m just a good person.'”

The performer broke into song, “use me, Lord.”

West transitioned into prayer saying, “You are the one sole creator, you are God.”

“You sent your only son to die for us and all you ask is for radical obedience to you,” West said. “You’re not asking us to do the least. You know how people are like, ‘At least I…,’ how are we gonna do the least when he did the most?”

The 42-year-old then appeared to give God credit for helping him overcome mental illness.

“I’ve seen him work miracles in my life,” West said. “You know the devil presents so many flashy, shiny objects. I’ve seen everything that the devil could’ve showed you via TV, videos, car dealerships, jewelry, houses, and I’ll tell you…”

The recording artist launched into song again: “Nothin’ beats God…and a sound mind.”

West encouraged those in the crowd to not allow the opinions or “validation of men” to drive the choices they make.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanye Sunday Services (@kanyesundayservices) on Sep 15, 2019 at 2:07pm PDT

“I know we say, ‘This is the culture, that’s the culture.’ To be radically in service to Christ is the only culture that I want to know about,” West said, drawing loud cheers from the congregation.

He then began to praise God in prayer, “Thank you for saving me, for replenishing me, for delivering me.”

“When I found out about you and got closer to you, I got closer to my children,” West continued. “I got closer to my family, ’cause the devil had me chasing a gold statue, had me chasing cars, had me chasing numbers … the power of God cannot be calculated by a number, by a first week sale, by a bank account, by how many cars you drive, by how big your house is, how many acres you got.”

Appearing on ABC’s “The View” on Friday, the singer’s wife, Kim Kardashian West, was asked about the services he has been leading.

“Kanye started this, I think, just to heal himself. It was a really personal thing, and it was just friends and family, and he has had an amazing evolution of being born again and being saved by Christ,” she recounted.

Kardashian West added: “People always ask, ‘Well, what are you worshipping?’ and ‘What is this?’ It is a Christian service, like a musical ministry. They talk about Jesus and God.”

She went on to explain that her husband also does “pop-up Sunday services” at churches, like the one he did in Atlanta.

On Sunday, West expressed gratitude to God for bringing him back to the city of his birth.

Also on hand during the service were rappers T.I., 2 Chainz, and comedian Chris Tucker, according to Fox News.

Last month, West took his Sunday service to Dayton, Ohio to bring the community together following a mass shooting in the city.

His wife Kim and their daughter North, 6, and son Saint, 3, were reportedly also in attendance at the outdoor event, as well as comedians Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle, an Ohio native.

West has a new album coming out at the end of the month, which he has reportedly titled, “Jesus Is King.”

