SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
Print

Kanye West Advocates 'Radical Obedience' to Jesus During Powerful Sunday Service

By Randy DeSoto
Published September 16, 2019 at 1:56pm
Print

Rapper Kanye West exhorted the congregation of a Georgia megachurch on Sunday to live in “radical obedience” to God.

West — who started a weekly Christian ministry called Kanye Sunday Services in the Los Angeles area — was visiting the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta, when he gave a 10-minute mini-sermon to the hundreds on hand, Fox News reported.

Jesus, let’s be specific,” West said. “Because the road to hell is paved with, ‘I’m just a good person.'”

The performer broke into song, “use me, Lord.”

West transitioned into prayer saying, “You are the one sole creator, you are God.”

TRENDING: It Sounds Like Lindsey Graham Now Has Some Damning Dirt on Christopher Steele

“You sent your only son to die for us and all you ask is for radical obedience to you,” West said. “You’re not asking us to do the least. You know how people are like, ‘At least I…,’ how are we gonna do the least when he did the most?”

Are you glad Kanye West is preaching about Jesus Christ?

The 42-year-old then appeared to give God credit for helping him overcome mental illness.

“I’ve seen him work miracles in my life,” West said. “You know the devil presents so many flashy, shiny objects. I’ve seen everything that the devil could’ve showed you via TV, videos, car dealerships, jewelry, houses, and I’ll tell you…”

The recording artist launched into song again: “Nothin’ beats God…and a sound mind.”

West encouraged those in the crowd to not allow the opinions or “validation of men” to drive the choices they make.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kanye Sunday Services (@kanyesundayservices) on

“I know we say, ‘This is the culture, that’s the culture.’ To be radically in service to Christ is the only culture that I want to know about,” West said, drawing loud cheers from the congregation.

He then began to praise God in prayer, “Thank you for saving me, for replenishing me, for delivering me.”

RELATED: Pastor and Mental Health Advocate Loses Own Battle with Depression, Dies by Suicide

“When I found out about you and got closer to you, I got closer to my children,” West continued. “I got closer to my family, ’cause the devil had me chasing a gold statue, had me chasing cars, had me chasing numbers … the power of God cannot be calculated by a number, by a first week sale, by a bank account, by how many cars you drive, by how big your house is, how many acres you got.”

Appearing on ABC’s “The View” on Friday, the singer’s wife, Kim Kardashian West, was asked about the services he has been leading.

“Kanye started this, I think, just to heal himself. It was a really personal thing, and it was just friends and family, and he has had an amazing evolution of being born again and being saved by Christ,” she recounted.

Kardashian West added: “People always ask, ‘Well, what are you worshipping?’ and ‘What is this?’ It is a Christian service, like a musical ministry. They talk about Jesus and God.”

She went on to explain that her husband also does “pop-up Sunday services” at churches, like the one he did in Atlanta.

On Sunday, West expressed gratitude to God for bringing him back to the city of his birth.

Also on hand during the service were rappers T.I., 2 Chainz, and comedian Chris Tucker, according to Fox News.

Last month, West took his Sunday service to Dayton, Ohio to bring the community together following a mass shooting in the city.

His wife Kim and their daughter North, 6, and son Saint, 3, were reportedly also in attendance at the outdoor event, as well as comedians Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle, an Ohio native.

West has a new album coming out at the end of the month, which he has reportedly titled, “Jesus Is King.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Kanye West Advocates 'Radical Obedience' to Jesus During Powerful Sunday Service
Record-Setting NASCAR Champion Mike Stefanik Dies in Plane Crash
Scientists Discover Water on 'Super-Earth' Exoplanet for the First Time, Say It Could Be 'Habitable'
Top Joe Biden Aide Rips 'Classless' Julian Castro After Debate Clash
Woman Turns the Tables on Knife-Wielding Attacker Trying To Rob Her Family Business
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×