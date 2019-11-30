SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
Print

Kanye West Drops New Music Video Celebrating Faith, Family and Chick-fil-A

Kanye West speaks on stage at the "Kanye West and Steven Smith in Conversation with Mark Wilson" at the on Nov. 7, 2019, in New York City.Brad Barket / Getty Images for Fast CompanyKanye West speaks on stage at the "Kanye West and Steven Smith in Conversation with Mark Wilson" at the on Nov. 7, 2019, in New York City. (Brad Barket / Getty Images for Fast Company)

By Kayla Kunkel
Published November 30, 2019 at 1:29pm
Print

Kanye West released his second music video from his gospel album “Jesus is King” that celebrates faith, family and Chick-fil-A.

The newest video, which was released on Nov. 28, is for the song “Closed on Sundays” that famously features West screeching the word “Chick-fil-A” at the end.

And while the song does mention the Christian-owned chicken fast-food restaurant, its lyrics speak of a fight to protect the family from negative influences.

In one of the beginning scenes, West is shown with his wife Kim Kardashian West and their four children huddled together on a large boulder.

As a convoy of ATVs approaches the family, West keeps watch over his family while they sleep.

TRENDING: Fake News Media Said Trump's Golfing When He's Actually in Afghanistan

Then the rapper sings of protecting his children from bad influences.

“When you got daughters, always keep ’em safe / Watch out for vipers, don’t let them indoctrinate,” West sings.

“Raise our sons, train them in the faith / Through temptations, make sure they’re wide awake / Follow Jesus, listen and obey.”

Do you like Kanye West's newest music video?

Other notable family members also made an appearance in the video including West’s dad, Ray West, Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner, and Kourtney Kardashian.

West sings about how he’s not afraid to stand up for his family and his faith, even if he has to walk alone — recognizing that he has weapons in the “spirit land.”

“I bow down to the King upon the throne,” he sings. “My life is His, I’m no longer my own.”

Just like in the first music video for the gospel album, the setting is at one of West’s ranches in Cody, Wyoming.

At the end of the music video for “Follow God,” the singer shared a conversation between him and his dad about the 4,000 acres and how significant it is.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Responds to Kanye's Concerns About How She Dresses, Says She's Had an 'Awakening'

The music video for “Closed on Sunday” is a far cry from his older videos and many are relieved to see God being glorified through West’s music and life.

In light of the success of his gospel album, West announced that there will be a “Jesus is King II” featuring artist Dr. Dre as well as a Christmas album due to release on Christmas Day.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Kayla Kunkel
Staff Writer
Kayla has been a staff writer for The Western Journal since 2018. She enjoys writing stories about faith and entertainment.
Kayla Kunkel began writing for The Western Journal in 2018. She enjoys writing uplifting stories about faith and entertainment. Kayla is currently finishing her bachelor's degree online with Grand Canyon University, an endeavor that originally began in 2010 at the University of Memphis.
Birthplace
Tennessee
Honors/Awards
Lifetime Member of the Girl Scouts
Education
Grand Canyon University
Location
Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







Kanye West Drops New Music Video Celebrating Faith, Family and Chick-fil-A
18-Year-Old Accused of Killing Grandmother's Shih-Tzu Dog, Storing Head in Dresser Drawer
NYPD Officers Pay for Headstone for Cop Killed in Line of Duty 102 Years Ago
2 Brothers Open Hot Chocolate Stand To Raise Money for Officer Diagnosed with Cancer
Woman with Alzheimer's Makes Medical History Thanks to Clinical Trial To Fight Disease
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×