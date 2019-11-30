Kanye West Drops New Music Video Celebrating Faith, Family and Chick-fil-A

Kanye West released his second music video from his gospel album “Jesus is King” that celebrates faith, family and Chick-fil-A.

The newest video, which was released on Nov. 28, is for the song “Closed on Sundays” that famously features West screeching the word “Chick-fil-A” at the end.

And while the song does mention the Christian-owned chicken fast-food restaurant, its lyrics speak of a fight to protect the family from negative influences.

In one of the beginning scenes, West is shown with his wife Kim Kardashian West and their four children huddled together on a large boulder.

As a convoy of ATVs approaches the family, West keeps watch over his family while they sleep.

Then the rapper sings of protecting his children from bad influences.

“When you got daughters, always keep ’em safe / Watch out for vipers, don’t let them indoctrinate,” West sings.

“Raise our sons, train them in the faith / Through temptations, make sure they’re wide awake / Follow Jesus, listen and obey.”

Other notable family members also made an appearance in the video including West’s dad, Ray West, Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner, and Kourtney Kardashian.

West sings about how he’s not afraid to stand up for his family and his faith, even if he has to walk alone — recognizing that he has weapons in the “spirit land.”

“I bow down to the King upon the throne,” he sings. “My life is His, I’m no longer my own.”

Just like in the first music video for the gospel album, the setting is at one of West’s ranches in Cody, Wyoming.

At the end of the music video for “Follow God,” the singer shared a conversation between him and his dad about the 4,000 acres and how significant it is.

The music video for “Closed on Sunday” is a far cry from his older videos and many are relieved to see God being glorified through West’s music and life.

In light of the success of his gospel album, West announced that there will be a “Jesus is King II” featuring artist Dr. Dre as well as a Christmas album due to release on Christmas Day.

