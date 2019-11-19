SECTIONS
Kanye West Announces 'Jesus Is King Part II' Is 'Coming Soon'

By Joe Setyon
Published November 19, 2019 at 10:51am
Rap legends Kanye West and Dr. Dre announced Monday they are collaborating on a follow-up to West’s recent “Jesus Is King” album.

West, a rapper and producer, released “Jesus Is King” last month. It was noteworthy for its overtly Jesus-centered messaging following West’s conversion to Christianity.

Now, fans of the first album have official assurance from West that a sequel — aptly titled “Jesus Is King Part II” — is on the way.

“Ye and Dre Jesus is King Part II coming soon,” West tweeted Monday.

Dr. Dre, whose real name is Andre Romelle Young, posted a near-identical tweet on his own page:

While West and Dr. Dre are both iconic in the rap music world, they’ve actually never collaborated on anything, the New York Post reported.

Do you think Kanye West is helping to spread the Gospel?

However, in Rolling Stone’s 2010 “100 Greatest Artists” list, West had high praise for his fellow rapper and producer.

“The more I learned about producing hip-hop, the more I respected what Dre was doing,” West said. “He’s the definition of a true talent.”

Monday’s announcement means West has at least two albums currently in the works.

Following the release of “Jesus Is King,” West told Beats 1 Radio’s Zane Lowe he’d be releasing a Sunday Service album called “Jesus Is Born” on Christmas Day, according to Complex.

In addition to those two albums, West on Sunday announced an opera called “Nebuchadnezzar.”

“A Kanye West Opera,” an image of a plaque posted by West reads.

The opera, directed by Italian performance artist Vanessa Beecroft, will feature music from West’s Sunday Service gospel group, as well as Peter Collins and Infinities Song.

The opera will be performed on Nov. 24 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

The title of the opera comes from the book of Daniel in the Bible.

In that book, one of the main characters — King Nebuchadnezzar, ruler of the Babylonian Empire — is humbled by God and lives like a wild animal before God restores him as king.

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
