Kanye West Implores Black Americans Not To Vote Democrat: 'Own Your Power'

Kanye West urged black Americans to “own your power” and not just vote for Democrats during an event in New York City on Thursday.

The rapper was speaking at a session of the Fast Company Innovation Festival, the New York Post’s “Page Six” reported.

During the wide-ranging interview, West said black Americans should “own your power.”

“Your power is not to just vote Democrat for the rest of our lives,” he said. “That’s not the power.”

“The power is when I talk to my lawyer,” West added.

“I put on my trench coat and said, ‘We’re moving these factories to America, and that’s how it’s going to be’ — and it’s lovely.”

West also spoke about his Yeezy brand of apparel and his plans to bring manufacturing for the brand to the Americas.

“Yeezy is going into innovation and we, you know, we moved the headquarters to Cody, Wyoming. We have a 4,000-acre ranch and a couple other properties out there,” he said.

“We’re bringing, within the next two years, our goal is to bring the manufacturing back to America — South America and North America — and bring it back stateside. And also to present jobs for people back here.”

West has received widespread media attention in recent months.

In addition to releasing his much-anticipated “Jesus Is King” album in October, the rapper has also converted to Christianity and spoken about his new faith in a variety of interviews.

West’s political remarks have caused a stir, as well.

During Thursday’s panel session, he said he will run for president in 2024.

“When I run for president in 2024, we’re going to definitely — no, what are y’all laughing at?” he said as the crowd burst into laughter. “When I run for president in 2024, we would’ve created so many jobs that I’m not going to run, I’m going to walk.”

In one October interview, West decried “white liberals” telling him whom to vote for and lamented the reality of abortion in black communities.

In another interview, he took a stand against pornography and said that he now lives his life “in service to Christ.”

While West’s plethora of cultural, religious and political comments have generated headlines, his new album continues to inspire people to learn more about the Christian faith he preaches.

