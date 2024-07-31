Share
Kari Lake Scores Big Primary Victory, Calls Opponent 'A Man of Great Character'

 By Jack Davis  July 31, 2024
Kari Lake won a resounding victory Tuesday in Arizona’s Republican Senate primary.

With 86 percent of the votes in, Lake was declared the winner as she led Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb 54.4 percent to 39.8 percent, according to NBC. Elizabeth Reye finished third with 5.8 percent of the vote.

Lake — a staunch supporter for former President Donald Trump — will now face Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego in November.

The seat is currently held by Kyrsten Sinema, who was elected as a Democrat and later switched to an independent after disenchantment with the Democratic agenda in Washington.

“This is not a battle between Democrats and Republicans. This is a battle between good and evil,” Lake said Tuesday after she was projected to win the race, according to NBC.

“This is a battle between the people who want to destroy this country and the people who want to save America,” she continued in her typically-fiery rhetoric.

“This is an all-hands-on-deck moment,” Lake said, according to the Arizona Republic.

She added: “Our country is at a crossroads. … We’ve got to come together as Americans. We have watched what has happened over the last three and a half years. We only have three and a half months to save this country.”

In a video posted to X, Lake said Lamb “ran a great campaign. He never hit below the belt, which is so rare in politics.”

She called Lamb “my friend” and “a man of great character” for his focus on issues during a May debate.

Speaking to Lamb, Lake added, “Mark, I know that we’re going to be working together in the future. I know that we both want to save America and I look forward to working with you.”

“I truly appreciate everything he’s given to Arizona, and I know he’s not done fighting for it. He’s not done protecting it. He ran a great campaign, and I look forward to working together with him in the future,” Lake posted along with the video.

Lake said she needs to be elected to help Trump enact his agenda if the former president is elected back to the White House.

“He can’t do this alone,” Lake said, according to The Associated Press. “He needs backup in Washington, D.C. And I’m going to be his backup.”

Lake frames her November opponent as “an extreme liberal Democrat from Chicago.”

Lake ran for governor of Arizona in 2022 but lost to Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs. Lake contested the results of that election before moving onto her ongoing senatorial campaign.

Disclosure: Floyd Brown, one of the owners and founder of The Western Journal, is serving on a volunteer basis as chairman of Kari Lake’s Senate campaign.

