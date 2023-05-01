Kayleigh McEnany Shares the 3 Phone Calls That Changed Her Life Forever: 'Completely Stunned'

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany knew the thrill a phone call could hold when she received one from then-President Donald Trump inviting her to work for him.

She knew the fear of what a call can bring when she was told a genetic mutation gave her sky-high chances of breast cancer.

And then there was the one call that stands above all: when faith reached out to give her shelter from the storm.

The co-host of Fox News’ “Outnumbered” discusses the calls in her new book, “Serenity in the Storm: Living Through Chaos by Leaning on Christ.”

In an excerpt published Sunday by Fox News, she wrote, “It occurred to me a few months ago that I have had a few life-defining calls. I wrote about two of them in my last book.”

McEnany noted in the book that she moved to New York City for her job as a production assistant with the show “Huckabee” at Fox News.

“I lived alone in an apartment in Manhattan, and I discovered a city that was much different than my home state of Florida. I attended The Journey church in New York one Sunday, and I remember the pastor saying that even though New York City is full of millions of people, it can feel like one of the loneliest places. He was right,” she wrote.

The flip side of the Big Apple, McEnany learned, was that being alone amid millions of people was even worse than being all alone.

One night, she said, she tried to call her mom but was not able to speak with her.

“I laid in my bed and prayed to God: ‘If you’re out there, I need to hear from you right now.’ I kid you not. In that very moment, my phone lit up. It was a number I didn’t recognize with a New York area code,” she wrote.

“And while I typically don’t pick up numbers I don’t know, in that moment, I was happy to talk to anyone — even a telemarketer! I answered the phone, ‘Hello,'” McEnany wrote.

Then came the voice in the call she described as the greatest of them all.

“I will never forget the first words that I heard in reply: ‘Hi Kayleigh. This is The Journey church. How can we pray for you today?'”

“Completely stunned, I sat in silence for a moment before replying to The Journey churchgoer who had decided to call me in that moment. After speaking with them briefly, I hung up the phone and began to cry tears of joy. I knew, without a doubt, I had just had a divine moment of outreach from the risen Savior,” McEnany wrote.

Looking back, she recalls almost nothing of the call except that “I do know that person was used by Christ in that specific moment.”

“Their call changed my life forever,” she wrote.

Noting that life can be hard, McEnany described in the book how prayer has become a stream in her life, including difficult days when she wanted to become pregnant, according to an excerpt published by the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

“We have a tendency to expect immediate results. That is a natural human inclination, one that I certainly fall into myself,” she wrote.

“As I tried to pray with expectation, Satan did his best to infiltrate with worry, doubt, and frustration,” McEnany said, adding that she persevered.

In an interview with The Stream, she said she worries about those who face the problems she but without faith.

“My advice to young people is to know that God has a plan, whatever that may be, and it’s bigger than your own, and he will use you to impact others’ lives,” McEnany said.

“When you look at the problems we face on the life issue, education problems in our world, the violence that we’re seeing really play out across the country,” she said. “It all comes back to the rejection of God, the rejection of belief in a higher power, the rejection of values embedded in the Christian faith that, you know, when we have rejected these, all of these societal ills have come forward and it’s not by accident.”

“Serenity in the Storm” is being published Tuesday by Liberatio Protocol.

