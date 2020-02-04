Kerry Deletes Tweet After Rumors of Presidential Run Spread

Figures within the Democratic Party establishment are terrified by the prospect of Vermont democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders winning its nomination for president.

They are so afraid that they apparently talk about it when they think no one is listening, like former Secretary of State John Kerry did this weekend at a hotel in Des Moines, Iowa.

What Kerry didn’t know was that an an NBC News analyst was within earshot, and the 2004 Democratic presidential nominee’s subsequent vulgar tweet showed his aggravation.

“Sitting in the lobby restaurant of the Renaissance Savery hotel, Kerry was overheard by an NBC News analyst saying ‘maybe I’m f—ing deluding myself here’ and explaining that to run, he’d have to step down from the board of Bank of America and give up his ability to make paid speeches,” NBC reported.

“Kerry said donors like venture capitalist Doug Hickey would have to ‘raise a couple of million,’ adding that such donors ‘now have the reality of Bernie.'”

These comments sparked rumors that Kerry was contemplating jumping into the race to stop Sanders, as it appears the rest of the Democratic field is not doing a good job of it.

According to NBC, Kerry suggested he was concerned about “the possibility of Bernie Sanders taking down the Democratic Party — down whole.”

WARNING: The following tweet contains vulgar language that some readers may find offensive. Reader discretion is advised.

The rumors of a potential Kerry run for president spread like wildfire across social media, prompting a fiery tweet from the former secretary of state.

“As I told the reporter, I am absolutely not running for President. Any report otherwise is f—ing (or categorically) false,” he wrote in the since-deleted tweet.

“I’ve been proud to campaign with my good friend Joe Biden, who is going to win the nomination, beat Trump, and make an outstanding president,” he added.

John Kerry dropping F-bombs on Twitter when accused of running for President is emblematic of the hysteria within Dem ™ over a Sanders nomination. pic.twitter.com/IrEnlwxPsx — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) February 2, 2020

After quickly deleting the tweet, Kerry sent it again, this time sans the expletive that he used the first time around.

As I told the reporter, I am absolutely not running for President. Any report otherwise is categorically false. I’ve been proud to campaign with my good friend Joe Biden, who is going to win the nomination, beat Trump, and make an outstanding president. — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) February 2, 2020

Kerry later spoke to NBC News to once again deny rumors that he was considering entering the 2020 presidential race.

“This is a complete and total misinterpretation based on overhearing only one side of a phone conversation,” he said. “A friend who watches too much cable called me wondering whether I’d ever jump into the race late in the game if Democrats were choosing an unelectable nominee.”

“I listed all the reasons I could not possibly do that and would not — and will not under any circumstances — do that,” Kerry added.

But notice that Kerry did not deny what he said in the phone conversation about Sanders.

Kerry, who was defeated by then-President George W. Bush in the general election the last time he ran for president, might not be jumping into the race this time around.

But make no mistake, Democrats like Kerry are living in fear of Sanders.

And they are not hiding it.

