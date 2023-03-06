Kid Ends Up at Gunpoint After Picking Worst House Possible in Ding-Dong Ditch Game

Two Texas men face criminal charges due to their response to a teenager ringing their doorbell.

Michael Aguero and Richard Dietz were arrested Friday and charged with aggravated robbery, according to KSAT-TV.

It all began on Jan. 14, when a group of teenagers in San Antonio was playing the age-old game of aggravating adults by ringing their doorbells and running off, sometimes called ding-dong ditch, according to San Antonio police.

During the process of running away, one of the group fell behind, which became bad news once Dietz, who was yelling for the teen to stop and get on their knees, caught up with the them.

Aguero caught up and was holding a gun. He began to ask questions of the teen, beginning with a demand for identification, police said.

The two men took the teen’s cell phone after they were told the teen had no ID. They drove off.

The teen did not let this drop, and police eventually brought in Dietz for a lineup. After the teen identified him as one of the two men in the incident, Dietz rolled over on Aguero, police said.

The cell phone was returned to the teen.

As for Aguero and Dietz, as of Friday they were in Bexar County Jail with bail set at $50,000 each.

The incident caused a buzz on Twitter.

Men busted for holding teen at gunpoint after ding-dong ditch game https://t.co/LhJ7osGK5h pic.twitter.com/TYIUECJl5F — New York Post (@nypost) March 5, 2023

Good! Ding dong ditch is how criminals determine if you are home! I bet they won’t do that again! — Donald 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 🇲🇽 (@DonaldStreet431) March 5, 2023

Honestly, they were just trying to teach the kids a lesson. No harm, no foul. — Petrificus Totalus Neurosis (@K3NNYKLIZZL3) March 5, 2023

Adults going a little overboard happens, as KEYE-TV noted. In January, Alexander McCormick was arrested in San Antonio and charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

In that incident, McCormick is accused of holding three teens at gunpoint, including his son’s girlfriend, when she was riding in a truck with two other teens.

Deputies said that the girl was taken to a house where McCormick’s son was at, and later father and son dropped her off at a park.

