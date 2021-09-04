After Kids All Move Out, Empty Nesters Celebrate with Hilarious Photo Shoot

Couples face the empty-nester stage of life in a variety of ways. Some are generally sad, feel like the house is too quiet and still have the same nagging concerns about their adult children as they had when their kids were under their roof.

With the kids being 18, 21 and 30, it’s truly the end of an era. While others with younger kids were getting their first day of school pictures done, this couple arranged for a photo shoot of their own.

“When I was looking for a photo of poses for a senior shoot for my 21-year-old I found an empty nester photoshoot and I thought, ‘I’m going to do that when my youngest leaves,'” Betsy told Fox News.

The photos start off by showing Mitch and Betsy standing in front of their home pouting and holding a sign with a broken heart that reads “So Sad…” But in the sequence of photos, the couple flips the sign and it reads “hahaha … Just Playing!” — then the partying begins.

People commented to jokingly warn them that the kids come back and are still on insurance until they’re 25, and grandchildren will skew the empty-nestness. A few piped up to warn them that if they didn’t watch the partying, they might be expecting all over again.

Betsy also clarified that her “close-knit” family has a good sense of humor — one of her kids even shared the photoshoot on their own page.

“Who said that an empty nest is a lonely one?” Bee Photography shared on Facebook on Aug. 19. “Now that the kids are finally grown & gone .. and they have the house ALL to themselves, Betsy & Mitch are living it up & pouring it up!”

“Well folks, it didn’t take us long to figure out the ‘Empty Nester’ thing!” Betsy posted on her Facebook page.

“We still miss all our girls, and the house is a little quieter, but its a party on the patio at the Henslees moving forward!”

The only downside to the whole arrangement might be that now the messes can be tracked to their maker.

“Now it’s going through the house and realizing when the house is messy, it’s not them,” Betsy said.

