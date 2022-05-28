For Kids Today, Nothing is Safe from Perversion: Even Winnie the Pooh

“Give me four years to teach the children and the seed I have sown will never be uprooted.”

The Russian dictator Vladimir Lenin is credited with that quote, as well as several variations on it. Whatever the original quote was, and who said it, is not as important as the truth it expresses: Indoctrinating young children can alter their behaviors for life.

That indoctrination by progressives is being exposed throughout Western education systems and the entertainment industry. Leftists take delight in corrupting innocence, such as in the upcoming film “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.”

The upcoming movie re-imagines the beloved bear as a homicidal maniac.

Such a film is possible because the character of Winnie the Pooh has entered the public domain.

As reported by the entertainment news site Variety, the Disney versions of Pooh and his friends familiar to contemporary audiences remain Disney’s intellectual property. However, author A.A. Milne’s original stories were first published in 1926, and their copyrights have expired. The characters can now be used without permission, as long as they don’t look like the Disney depictions.

In England, filmmaker Rhys Waterfield took 10 days to film Pooh and Piglet as feral animals on a murderous rampage. Waterfield wrote and directed the movie, and served as co-producer.

Waterfield cautioned audiences that they “shouldn’t be expecting this to be a Hollywood-level production.” The absurd concept and low budget caused the filmmakers to go in a comedic direction; Waterfield described one killing as containing “funny bits.”

Waterfield insists, “there’s no way anyone is going to think this is a child’s version of it.” The question is, then: Who is it meant for? Where is the demand to see a traditional symbol of gentleness and simplicity recast into something dark and sinister?

Waterfield’s personal political beliefs do not appear to have been reported, but attacks on the innocence of children, and even attacks on children themselves, are hallmarks of a global Marxist agenda. There is a culture war going on worldwide, and especially here in President Joe Biden’s America.

Disney, for example, always concerned with protecting its trademarked characters, opposed protecting kids from inappropriate talk about sexual identity by woke teachers, while various cities offer drag queens as entertainment for children, normalizing sexual confusion for the next generation.

Additionally, the left is gearing up for massive civil disobedience in anticipation of a Supreme Court decision that could potentially overturn Roe v. Wade. The progressives are in a frenzy because there may be restrictions placed on their ability to kill a baby right up until the moment of its birth.

Damaged children often grow into damaged adults who are more likely to support the left’s social engineering: Last year, even Psychology Today acknowledged extreme liberals are more prone to mental health issues.

Does that sound pernicious? Even hard to believe? Yeah, maybe.

But so does a carnivorous Winnie the Pooh.

