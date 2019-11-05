Kanye West's 'Jesus Is King' Shoots to the Top of the Billboard Charts

Rapper Kanye West has crossed a lot of lines with the gospel album “Jesus Is King,” but one thing has stayed the same — it started out on top.

The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. That makes it nine in a row for West, who is tied with fellow rapper Eminem for the most albums to debut at the top, according to Billboard.

Kanye West matches #Eminem for the most consecutive No. 1 debuts on the #Billboard200 https://t.co/WHQnwc9hey — billboard (@billboard) November 5, 2019

West’s change from his traditional lyrics to a public embrace of Christian faith has been the buzz of entertainment circles since the first cuts from the album appeared last month.

Fellow rapper Lecrae discussed the impact of West’s new album with Billboard.

He said rap music and faith are not always different worlds.

“Kanye is such a polarizing figure and his movements create ripple effects in culture, particularly music,” Lecrae said. “Traditionally gospel is seen as singing. Those of us Christians who rap were removed from the gospel charts on that technicality. His deeper impact is perhaps on the Christian rap community. There is a lot more intersectionality there.”

West’s embrace of faith adds a dimension to those who publicly show their love of Jesus that goes beyond traditional images of who, demographically, is a Christian, he said.

“Often people can’t imagine people from the hip-hop community finding Christ,” Lacrea said.

“We see this very Americanized Western Jesus and not a Middle Eastern man who can relate to the struggles that usually affect us,” he said. “So, this could be an opportunity for more people to see we love Jesus and 808s, fashion, and contribute to culture. People could see themselves in Kanye and therefore see themselves as Christ followers.”

The backlash that was triggered against West and the album was nothing unexpected, Lecrae said.

“There are many reasons outside of the music that people have for not liking the album,” he said. “Then of course there is a Kanye fan who wants to hear subject matter they can relate to. When a person trades misogyny and self-glorification for talking about Jesus on every track, that will guarantee scrutiny and disappointment.”

Lecrae’s bottom line was positive.

“It sounds like a person who is excited about his new relationship with Jesus. I’m in support of that,” he said.

Many on Twitter said the album has been part of a change in their lives.

I used to strip dance to the song “Gold Digger” by Kanye West. Now, years later, I am praising and worshiping the Lord while listening to his album “Jesus Is King.” You are never too far gone. God will call you, appoint you and work through you to bring him glory. — Kristin (@livingforjc) November 4, 2019

First time going to church in my entire life – Kanye West Sunday Service pic.twitter.com/knQPA5r6dM — josh (@JoshLeCash) November 4, 2019

Listening to the new Kanye, my son overhears and asks, “Is this rapper a Christian?” I answer, “Yes, he says he became a Christian recently. He didn’t use to rap about stuff like this.” My son, “Well that’s really good for him.” #truth — Chad Thornhill (@ChadThornhill) October 27, 2019

Along with the new album, West has been holding what he calls “Sunday service” as he crosses the country.

Curvine Brewington, a pastor at Crossroads Church in Lafayette, Louisiana, last week talked about his reaction to a recent Kanye event on Instagram.

“If you’ve ever doubted the legitimacy or spiritual impact of this #sundayservice project, simply look at this incredible shot taken by @the.smitan during the altar call,” Brewington wrote of the Sunday Service in Baton Rouge. “YES, I said ALTAR CALL. Tonight, worship was lifted, the name of Christ was exalted, the Word of God was preached, a multitude prayed together, the Gospel was clearly proclaimed, and an opportunity to respond was given. In a crowd of 6,000 people from all walks of life, all ages, and all races, i witnessed over 1,000 people respond to The Gospel by raising their hands to accept Jesus as their Lord & Savior!”

“Say what you want, & think what you want…. But trust me when I tell you – The Spirit of the Living God was indeed present. I danced, wept, stood in awe of God’s redemptive work, & can honestly say that tonight I witnessed a new wave of REVIVAL first hand.”

