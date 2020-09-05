Kindhearted Police Officer Aids Disoriented Elderly Driver Who Ran Out of Gas

Getting lost while driving is never fun, and with the extensive network of roads and highways, we’re generally limited by a tank of gas, not by places to go.

Technology doesn’t always solve these issues for us: Batteries can still run low, and signals can be lost.

One elderly gentleman from Gwinnett County, Georgia, got in his car one morning last month and somehow lost his way.

His wife was unable to help him, and the last communication she had with him was about 15 hours after he initially started out.

Thankfully, it was a kindhearted policeman who found the man stranded on the side of the road, phone dead and car out of gas.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety posted the story and a photo of the hero officer on Aug. 17.

“Friday morning, SGT Coffee, Post 7-Toccoa, stopped with what he believed to be a disabled motorist,” the post began.

“Upon speaking with the elderly driver, SGT Coffee learned the driver was not from the area, became lost and was disoriented.

“He was able to make contact with the gentleman’s wife, who stated he left his home sometime after 9:00am the previous morning, and the last contact she had with him was about midnight. The gentleman’s phone died and he ran out of gas in Habersham County.

“SGT Coffee made arrangements with Troopers from Post 51-Gwinnett (TFC Hamerla) and Post 6-Gainesville (Sgt Parker) to provide a relay of the wife from Gwinnett County to Habersham County to get her husband and the vehicle.”

No doubt both the man and his wife were relieved that he was safe — but the officer wasn’t done helping out and did even more to personally assist the man.

“In the meantime, SGT Coffee asked his own wife to bring a gas can from their home and put enough gas in the gentleman’s car to get to a gas station,” the post continued.

“SGT Coffee upholds the Department’s core value of ‘Compassion’ for his fellow Georgians.”

This story of goodwill has warmed the hearts of readers near and far, and the department’s post racked up over 46,000 shares and 247,000 reactions.

The comment section has over 12,000 comments, with users thanking the officer and expressing their pride. Many also pointed out that this is just the sort of story we need right now — and they’re right.

