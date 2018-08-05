Korean War Vet Sings Trump’s Praises as Remains of Fallen Brothers Are Finally Returned Home

To one Korean War veteran, President Donald Trump is “the second father of our country” for the deal Trump struck to bring home the remains of Americans killed in the Korean War.

Last week, 55 boxes containing remains were brought to Hawaii for the long process of identification. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had promised Trump North Korea would turn over the remains.

“This is a great first step in terms of bringing a bunch of fallen Americans home,” said Rear Admiral Jon Kreitz, the deputy director of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, according to CNN.

Vice President Mike Pence was on hand to greet the remains when they arrived.

Some have called the Korean War the “forgotten war.” But today, we prove these heroes were never forgotten. Today, our boys are coming home,” Pence said, according to Real Clear Politics.

The spectacle of the remains of dead Americans returning home was a moving one for Samuel Fielder, a Korean War veteran who was interviewed by The Daily Caller.

“President Trump has done a great honor for this country,” Fielder said.

“He has fought for us, and he’s got these prisoners coming home, and all the people in the United States should be cheering and thanking him for it, not knocking him for it,” he said. Fielder blamed the media for dividing America.

“The media is trying with now all this propaganda to turn people against Trump. That’s what they’re trying to do,” he said.

Growing up during World War II “patriotism was the only thing,” Fielder said.

He contrasted that with the America of today.

“I think if we got in a war in this country half of them would be on the other side, and that’s exactly how I feel,” he said.

Fielder recalled combat in Korea.

“I never saw any hand-to-hand combat, I saw artillery combat. They could hit us with their shells, we could hit them. But most of our firing in Korea was to protect the infantry,” he said, recalling attacks by “such a mass of people coming and some would still get through.”

Fielder said that he served with a man whose twin brother had been a North Korean prisoner of war who died in captivity. The veteran recently died, Fielder said.

“All his life he searched, and it just makes me feel bad that he’s not here to see this,” Fielder said, referring to the return of American remains.

During the interview, Fielder was asked what he would say to Trump if he ever had the chance to speak to the president. He replied that he had a “little rhyme” he wanted to share.

“Sixteen hundred and twenty, Christ was brought across the sea;

“Shook the Pilgrims’ noble hands and formed our destiny;

“Then Obama came along to take away our liberty;

“Then Trump came marching in, glory glory Hallelujah!” Fielder said.

Fielder also shared a poem about the Korean conflict that ended this way:

“And when to Heaven we will go, to Saint Peter we will tell; Just another forgotten warrior sir, I served my hitch in Hell.”

