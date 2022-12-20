Kristi Noem's Key Staffer Bolts After Backlash from Transgender Contract

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has taken decisive action after it came to her attention that state tax dollars were going to gender theory research.

Noem has ordered the South Dakota Department of Health to terminate its contract with the Transformation Project, an organization that advocates for transgenderism.

According to Dakota News Now, the group was planning to hold a “Gender Identity Summit” next month when Noem got wind of the organization’s connections within the state government.

Ian Fury, Noem’s communications chief, stated, “Gov. Kristi Noem is reviewing all Department of Health contracts and immediately terminated a contract with The Transformation Project.”

“The contract was signed without Gov. Noem’s prior knowledge or approval.”

The governor released her statement on the matter as well.

“South Dakota does not support this organization’s efforts, and state government should not be participating in them,” she said.

“We should not be dividing our youth with radical ideologies. We should treat every single individual equally as a human being.”

The transgender summit is set to provide workshops focusing on topics like “Providing Gender Affirming Care,” “How My Journey as a Transgender Provider Has Impacted Patient Care,” and many others, as reported by Dakota News Now.

Should there be a moratorium on tax dollars going to gender theory? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The Transformation Project is holding the summit with the help of the health organization Sanford Health and will be using its research center in Sioux Falls to host the event.

In the wake of this controversy involving South Dakota’s health department, State Health Secretary Joan Adam announced her retirement in an official statement on Monday.

“My time with the Department of Health has been very rewarding. The dedication of the Department’s employees is impressive and will continue to serve the state well,” Adam stated.

“I am looking forward to focusing on family and personal commitments.”

Noem also had kind words for the long-time state official.

“Joan has lived a life of service to the Pierre community and to the people of South Dakota,” she said.

“She has been able to put families first because she recognizes the importance of her own family. I am grateful for her advice and wish her the best on everything that she does.”

As mentioned by the Daily Wire, Noem has a long track record of opposing gender ideology, signing a bill in February that banned biological boys from competing with girls in women’s sporting events.

While the Summit will continue as scheduled in January, it will not be supported by South Dakota tax dollars.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.