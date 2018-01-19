Kurt Schlichter Predicts Oprah Will Run in 2020… and His Reasoning Is Hard to Argue With

Kurt Schlichter predicted Oprah Winfrey’s 2020 presidential run in his column for Townhall, and his reasoning behind her candidacy seems pretty logical.

His headline reads, “Oprah Will Run In 2020 Because All The Other Democratic Candidates Are Even Worse.”

He begins his article by talking about Winfrey’s “qualifications to be a Dem candidate.”

“She’s vacuous, she embraces all the required liberal taboos, and she hates the right people,” he wrote. “And, best of all, Oprah isn’t one of the horde of weirdos, losers, and mutation already threatening to run.”

After detailing her qualifications, Schlichter then compared Winfrey to the other possible Democrat candidates.

He started with “Touchy” Joe Biden saying that he would be too old, and there “the whole wandering hands thing” will not fly “in the era of #MeToo.”

However, Schlichter noted that Winfrey’s pictures with Harvey Weinstein could hurt her presidential chances, but “the liberals don’t really care.”

“…she’ll get a liberal gal pass like Meryl Streep,” he wrote. “It’s all fake outrage designed to kneecap competitors.”

Elizabeth Warren, who Schlichter nicknamed “Big Chief Running Mouth,” won’t like Winfrey’s rumored candidacy because she “is calm and soothing and offers mindless insights” and Warren “wants to get people riled up and on the warpath.”

Bernie Sanders could also consider a presidential run because of his popularity with the millennials, but, according to Schlichter, “he’s so crusty he makes Biden look like a whippersnapper.”

Kirsten Gillibrand might have issues fundraising because she said that Bill Clinton should have resigned from the White House when his relationship with Monica Lewinsky was discovered on The New York Times’ podcast and she “comes off hating men.”

“Perhaps someday the Democrats will learn not to have candidates who seem to hate a substantial part of the voter pool, but probably not,” Schlichter commented. “The Democrat platform is totally based on hating a substantial part of the voter pool.”

Winfrey, in Schlichter’s opinion, does have some other issues of her own.

In an interview with BBC, Winfrey was asked about racism and how it has changed over the years.

“There are still generations of people, older people, who were born and bred and marinated in it, in that prejudice and racism, and they just have to die,” she said.

Rumors of Winfrey’s presidential run came after her acceptance speech at the Golden Globes. Acclaim for her speech was so intense that many speculated she should challenge President Donald Trump and run for president in 2020.

She also made subtle jabs at Trump and give a nod to progressive talking points. Winfrey spoke of “a culture broken by beautifully powerful men.” But she concluded with a bit of optimism, noting that “a new day … is on the horizon.”

According to The Washington Post, Winfrey’s words sparked a controversy, with some saying she should challenge Trump in 2020, while others said she did not have the experience necessary to run for the highest elected office in the land.

