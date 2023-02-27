Lady Gaga Sued by Woman Who Returned Her Pets for Not Paying $500,000 Reward

Lady Gaga is being sued by a woman who returned her stolen dogs to her, claiming the singer failed to compensate her with the promised reward.

Gaga’s French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, were stolen in 2021 when two people attacked her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, on a Los Angeles sidewalk, shooting him as they snatched her pets.

The violent dognapping generated international headlines, but the saga concluded with her gaining back possession of the animals.

At the time, the singer and actress offered a $500,000 reward for their safe return. She stipulated there would be “no questions asked.”

Jennifer McBride, who was one of five people charged in the theft of two French bulldogs, sued Gaga — whose legal name is Stefani Germanotta — on Friday, claiming she did not receive the half-million-dollar reward.

The plaintiff, who returned the dogs, also wants $1.5 million in damages, according to an eight-page lawsuit filed in the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

NBC News reported McBride pleaded no contest after she was charged with two counts of receiving stolen property over her role in the pet heist.

She wants the reward money, which she said in her lawsuit was promised to anyone who could get them back.

The woman’s attorney claimed Gaga committed breach of contract, fraud by false promise and fraud by misrepresentation when she did not pay McBride.

“It was clear from the evidence presented to the grand jury that Ms. McBride knew the dogs have been stolen in a violent robbery in which Ryan Fischer had been grievously injured,” the deputy district attorney said.

Hanisee added, “It was also clear from the evidence that McBride had known at least two of her co-conspirators for years.”

She explained that if the singer were to pay a reward and incur a financial loss, she would be considered a victim under California law.

That would put the state in the position to go after those responsible for the crime for restitution.

James Howard Jackson is serving a 21-year prison sentence for shooting Fischer during the theft of the animals, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Another of those involved, Lafayette Shon Whaley, pleaded no contest to a charge of second-degree robbery last year and was sentenced to six years in prison.

Fischer has made a full recovery.

Lady Gaga had not commented on the lawsuit as of early Monday.

