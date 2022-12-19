Parler Share
Lake Receives Standing Ovation After Vowing to Go to Supreme Court with Election Challenge, If Necessary

 By Randy DeSoto  December 19, 2022 at 1:53pm
Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake brought a crowd of thousands to its feet when she promised to take her election challenge all the way to the Supreme Court, if necessary.

Lake was the final speaker on day 2 or Turning Point USA’s America Fest conservative political conference taking place in Phoenix.

Earlier this month, Lake filed a lawsuit against Maricopa County election officials and Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who certified herself as the winner of the Nov. 8 governor’s race in the Grand Canyon State.

Hobbs defeated Lake by just over 17,000 votes by the official tally, or 0.7 percent of the votes cast.

“They have built a house of cards here in Maricopa County. I think they’re all wondering what I’m going to do. I tell you, I’m not just going to knock that house of cards over, we’re going to burn it to the ground,” Lake said.

It's Not Over Yet: Judge Delivers Massive Legal Victory for Kari Lake, Here's the Order

“They messed with the wrong woman. They messed with the wrong movement of ‘We the People,’ and we’re not going to take it anymore,” she added.

Lake promised, “I’m going to take my election lawsuit, which is the strongest election lawsuit this country’s ever put forth, and I will take it to the Supreme Court, if necessary. I will.”

Thousands in the audience rose to their feet cheering at the Phoenix Convention Center.

Chants of “Kari, Kari, Kari!” and “USA, USA, USA!” erupted.

“You do not steal our vote and get away with it. You don’t,” Lake responded.

“Our movement is so powerful that they had to sabotage Election Day operations. They had to steal our vote in broad daylight, and we all noticed,” she said.

Shocking Discrepancy Found in Maricopa Vote Count, and It Was Exactly What Hobbs Needed to Win - Lawsuit

Lake stated that 59 percent of the polling places on Election Day (131 sites) had ballot printer and tabulation problems, which led to hours-long lines.

The county has said 71 sites were impacted, about one-third in all.

Lake argued that since Republicans voted 3-to-1 over Democrats on Election Day, what happened was large-scale vote suppression of her supporters.

Lake also cited a nearly 25,000 vote discrepancy in the total number of ballots reported the day after the election to the final tally Maricopa County said were cast in the race.

That number could be significant because it exceeds Hobbs’ margin of victory over Lake.

“They didn’t have enough cheating by two days after the election. They had to inject 25,000 more votes. These people are crooks. They need to be locked up,” Lake said.

Both these issues are raised in the Republican’s lawsuit, along with other chain of custody issues her legal team said impacted hundreds.

(Lake’s speech at America Fest begins at approximately at approximately 7 hours and 21 mins.)

Lake told Turning Point USA president Charlie Kirk last week that her legal filing also included affidavits from three whistleblowers who work for Maricopa County and who said that 90 percent of ballots being flagged for signature mismatches did not go through the curing process.

Her campaign is asking for access to the mail-in ballot envelopes, so they can be checked against the signatures on file.

“If we do have a situation where votes are being, phony votes are being put in with no people attached to them, it makes sense that they would want to do that, right?” Lake said. “Because when you call to cure, you’re going to find out there’s no human being on the other end of that ballot.”

On Friday, Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson ordered Maricopa County to grant Lake’s lawyers access to inspect 50 randomly selected “ballot-on-demand” printed ballots cast on Election Day, 50 randomly selected early ballots cast in the race and 50 randomly selected ballots that were marked spoiled on Election Day. The inspection will take place on Dec. 20.

Lake’s team clearly wants to get a better sense of what exactly caused so many machines to, essentially, simultaneously go down on Election Day and seek to determine whether negligence or malfeasance was involved.

Maricopa County attorneys argued Monday for Lake’s case to be dismissed.

Thompson said he would take the defendants’ motion to dismiss “under advisement.”

“If the judge doesn’t dismiss the suit, there will be a two-day hearing … Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 21 and 22.,” KPNX reported.

“Under state law, the judge must then decide within five days — no later than Tuesday, Dec. 27  — whether to confirm Hobbs as the winner or toss out her victory,” according to the outlet.

Hobbs is slated to be sworn in Jan. 2, meaning if Thompson’s ruling is appealed by either side the lawsuit could continue past inauguration day.

Lake’s lawsuit asks for a declaration that she won the gubernatorial race or a redo of the election in Maricopa County.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
