As we learn more about University of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley in the wake of her tragic death, a harrowing picture of the human cost of illegal immigration emerges.

On Tuesday, only five days after Riley was slain, her first grade teacher, GinaAnn Carlton Riggs, shared a special note from Riley on her Facebook.

As Riggs explains in her post, “every year” she had her “first graders publish a book” (an exercise most Americans who grew up in public school probably remember fondly).

Sharing a couple pictures from the book, Carlton Riggs explained, “Each student wrote about their future plans. Laken knew from the time she was six years old that she wanted to be a nurse. She SHOULD have been able to be a nurse.”

One of the pictures showed the note Riley had written all those years ago.

In that note Riley wrote, “When I grow up I want to be a nurse because it helps people get better and it looks very fun to help people,” and as we see from her choice of major at UGA, she didn’t waver in that decision.

Carlton Riggs ended that post with the hashtags, “lakenriley” and “sayhername,” and on Thursday, Carlton Riggs shared a picture of herself with six-year-old Riley during Riley’s time in the first grade.

Is Riley the victim of illegal immigration? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

As several commenters noted, this note is absolutely heart-breaking.

Here was a girl dedicated to her chosen career path from childhood, with, based on her note, an immense store of compassion and a desire to help those in need.

It’s an utter tragedy that, not only was she killed so young and so violently, but that the world was robbed of a beautiful and compassionate soul like hers.

But of course, considering the prevalent narrative in the media and in Washington, don’t hold your breath expecting a condemnation of her murder from our useless, senile president or his incompetent VP.

No, while President Joe Biden made sure to be photographed weeping over career criminal George Floyd’s memory and mentioned him 27 times on social media, Riley’s name hasn’t passed his lips once.

Joe Biden kneeled, eulogized, and cried for a violent criminal who died during an arrest He immediately called the Floyd family and posted about him 27 times on Twitter He still hasn’t said Laken Riley’s name pic.twitter.com/UhL4mCRtbJ — Ultra MagaBA🇺🇸 (@Brookltnwilliw) March 1, 2024

Nor has the White House publicly acknowledged her death the same way they did Floyd, Jordan Neely, and even infamous hoaxer Jussie Smollett.

Why?

Because her alleged murderer was an illegal immigrant.

Our liberal elites can only acknowledge senseless murders when they’re committed by white men against minorities.

Hence, Floyd and Neely become progressive martyrs, while most of the transgender Nashville school shooter’s manifesto still hasn’t been released to the public.

But Riley’s death matters just as much as theirs — regardless of how politically correct or advantageous it is.

Whether our elites like it or not, many people like Riley have been killed by illegal immigrants who have come into this country.

These victims are not nobodies — they are Americans who deserve the chance to live out their lives.

We shouldn’t let more lives get snuffed out tragically just because Biden refuses to do anything about the border.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.