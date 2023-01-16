The nation’s largest teachers union is hosting a “race-based trauma” professional development course for educators, according to the union website.

The National Education Association opened registration Sunday for its online “Race-Based Trauma Blended Learning Course” that trains educators to recognize the causes and effects racial trauma, according to the union’s website.

Educators will learn how to address “race-based trauma” and how to turn their classrooms into “healing-centered environments.”

“Our students are shouldering the accumulation of inherited racial trauma — such as implicit bias or racism — and can affect young people’s ability to learn, make responsible decisions or maintain healthy relationships,” the course description read. “It is imperative to recognize the effects of racial trauma in order to restore equity and well-being.”

The six-week online course begins Feb. 6 and can account for “15-hours of professional development” training, the course website stated.

Educators will participate in reflecting and learning workshops as well as “independent online work.”

In addition to its professional development courses, the NEA offers educators a toolkit on “racial justice in education” to aid teachers in ending “the systemic patterns of racial inequity and injustice” within the classroom, according to the union’s website.

Educators have access to the “implicit bias, microaggressions, and stereotypes resources” toolkit to teach how to sharpen “racial analysis.”

The NEA has pushed other race-based initiatives in the classroom; on its suggested summer reading list, the NEA promoted the book “Why We Fly” by Kimberly Jones and Gilly Segal, a story about two girls on the cheerleading squad who take a knee for the national anthem after being inspired by a football star protesting in the media.

The union also suggested “Black Boy Joy: 17 Stories Celebrating Black Boyhood,” which features stories from “Black male and non-binary authors” on the “power of joy and the wonders of Black boyhood.”

The NEA did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

