Latest Projection Shows Dorian Hitting US as a Major Hurricane

By Jack Davis
Published August 29, 2019 at 7:50am
Hurricane Dorian, growing stronger after nicking the Virgin Islands on Wednesday, is now moving toward Florida where officials fear a massive storm could hit on Labor Day.

“Dorian is expected to become a major hurricane on Friday,” the National Hurricane Center said in its Thursday morning advisory.

The center estimated that Dorian will clip the northwestern Bahamas and dump four to eight inches of rain there before turning to the U.S. mainland to do the same, with a foot of rain possible in some locations.

Dorian had been expected to hit Puerto Rico, but veered off, causing power outages in some parts of the Virgin Islands as high winds downed trees and power lines.

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, Dorian was 425 miles east-southeast of the southeastern Bahamas and heading northwest at 13 miles per hour. Although the storm was a Category 1 hurricane with winds of up to 85 mph on Thursday, forecasters expect it will be a Category 3 storm with winds of up to 125 mph when it hits land on Monday.

Current projections show possible landfall anywhere along Florida’s Atlantic coast.

Dorian could be “the strongest hurricane to hit Central Florida in over 30 years,” said Glenn Richards, a meteorologist for WOFL in Orlando.

“Hurricane-force sustained winds would be carried across the entire width of the state if the current forecast holds.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis urged residents to be ready for Dorian’s expected Labor Day arrival.

“At this point it’s all about preparation,” Tracy Jackson, Broward County’s director of emergency management, told WSVN.  “Everybody should already have an idea about what they’re going to do when the storm’s threatening. This is a great time to verify those things.”

Dennis Feltgen, a Hurricane Center meteorologist in Miami, said Dorian’s landfall could be as far north as South Carolina, depending on how the storm moves in the next few days, according to Fox News.

Other forecasters said it is possible the hurricane could march across Florida and grow stronger if it enters the Gulf of Mexico.

Jack Davis
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
