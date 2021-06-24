Laura Ingraham: Defund the Military Until Critical Race Theory Is Eradicated from It

Why would anyone want a U.S. military that’s anti-American? Fox News host Laura Ingraham is asking that question after the nation’s top-ranking military official defended critical race theory during a House Armed Services Committee hearing on Wednesday.

The academic theory, according to Britannica, supports the idea that “race is not a natural, biologically grounded feature of physically distinct subgroups of human beings,” but rather a “socially constructed (culturally invented) category that is used to oppress and exploit people of color.”

CRT opponent Christopher Rufo defines it as “an academic discipline that holds that the United States is a nation founded on white supremacy and oppression, and that these forces are still at the root of our society.”

Needless to say, this instruction has become a source of intense controversy of late.

Now that this controversy has bled into America’s military, it elicited an indignant response from Ingraham, who went so far as to call for defunding the military until its “wokeness” subsides.

“What is wrong with understanding … the country for which we are here to defend?” said Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who used his committee appearance to “advocate for reading a variety of writers and opinions,” according to The Wrap.

“I personally find it offensive that we are accusing the United States military, our general officers, our commissioned, noncommissioned officers, of being, quote, woke, or something else because we’re studying some theories that are out there,” Milley said during the hearing.

“I want to understand white rage. I’m white and I want to understand it. So, what is it that caused thousands of people to assault this building and try to overturn the Constitution of the United States of America? What caused that? I want to find that out,” he said, referring to the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion.

Ingraham addressed Milley’s remarks during a Wednesday night segment of “The Ingraham Angle.”

“We are sending out tax dollars to this military in an attempt to weed out so-called ‘extremists,’ which just means conservative evangelicals, as far as I can tell,” she said.

“We’re paying for that? Why is Congress not saying: ‘We’re not going to give you a penny until all of this is eradicated from the military budget. Nothing. This is my offer to you. Nothing.'”

After reiterating how “ridiculous” Milley’s remarks were, Ingraham posed the question of why anyone would want to serve a nation painted as an unjust oppressor.

“I have a question for the general: Why would anyone risk his or her life for a country that’s systemically racist? One that brutalizes minorities?” she asked.

“Why would any country respect us or follow our lead if that’s who we are? Those are some of the questions he should probably think about before he touts the value of teaching far-left, Marxist, racist ideology to our troops.”

Ingraham is right. The military is no place for divisive ideologies, nor is it any place to foster anti-American sentiments, especially among those dedicating their lives to serve the nation.

The U.S. military has been among the most honorable institutions in history, transforming men and women into heroes, helping to deliver the world from evils such as Nazi fascism and upholding and defending the principles of a free republic.

Tarnishing that institution with divisive ideologies is no way to encourage our men and women in uniform to proudly represent America.

How does this divisiveness and newfound weakness translate to our adversaries?

As tensions mount between the U.S. Navy and a Russian fleet in the Pacific and as Russia flaunts its increased military cooperation with China, it’s easy to see where our interests should lie.

Military readiness should be the priority — not “wokeness” or “white rage.”

