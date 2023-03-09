Lauren Boebert Announces She Is Going to Be a Grandmother at Age 36

At an age when some women are just beginning their journeys of motherhood, Colorado GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert has announced she’ll be venturing on a journey of grandmotherhood.

The outspoken Republican firebrand was speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference Women’s Breakfast on Saturday in Maryland when she dropped the bombshell news.

Boebert was billed as a guest speaker for the event but was also there for the conservative nonprofit Moms for America to reward her with the “Mothers Influence Award.”

Moms for America hailed the congresswoman for her “incredible stance in empowering moms, promoting liberty, and raising patriots” in a Twitter post.

“I’m a mom of four boys,” Boebert said during the event. “And I’ve said many times, [husband] Jayson and I, we are raising our four boys to be men before liberals teach them to be women.”

After a round of applause at her transgender quip, she dropped the news about son Tyler and his girlfriend.

“I’m going to tell you all, for the first time in a public setting, that not only am I a mom of four boys, but come April, I will be a GiGi to a brand new grandson,” Boebert said. “And Jayson and I are so excited to welcome this new life into our family.”







“Now, any of you who have young children, who are giving life, there are some questions that pop up,” she said. “There’s some fear that arises.”

Indeed, fears surrounding unexpected parenthood play a large role in the abortion industry, an industry that Boebert has firmly opposed since entering the public eye.

“As a mother of four children, I believe that life begins at conception, and I will always defend life. Every human being has inherent value and dignity regardless of their stage of development, ability, age, gender, or race,” the congresswoman’s official website states under her stance on “Pro-Life and Family Values.”

But another significant part of conservatism is self-accountability, and on that front, she appears to be teaching her young son that lesson in real time — even if he is going to crack wise about it.

“Now my son, when I approached him and told him, ‘Tyler, I’m going to be a 36-year-old grandmother,’ he said, ‘Well, didn’t you make granny a 36-year-old granny?'” Boebert said.

“I said, ‘Yes, I did.’ He said, ‘Well then it’s hereditary.’

“Nice try, buddy.”

