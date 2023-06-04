Share
News
Rep. Lauren Boebert listens alongside members of the House Freedom Caucus during a news conference on the debt limit at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on March 22.
Rep. Lauren Boebert listens alongside members of the House Freedom Caucus during a news conference on the debt limit at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on March 22. (Stefani Reynolds / Getty Images)

Lauren Boebert Breaks Silence on Real Reason She Skipped Debt Ceiling Vote

 By Jack Davis  June 4, 2023 at 8:20am
Share

As America’s conservatives push back against Bud Light and Target by boycotting stores and products, Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado said that her no-show on last week’s vote to raise America’s debt ceiling was her version of boycotting a rigged system.

“Call it a ‘no-show protest,” Boebert said in a video posted to Twitter.

“Hey everyone, I’m back in Colorado, but let’s talk about D.C.,” Boebert said at the beginning of the video.

Trending:
Taylor Swift Halts Concert to Deliver Message to Young Fans, Christian Parents Won't Like This

“No excuses, I was ticked off they wouldn’t let me do my job, so I didn’t take the vote. Once again, Washington’s power machine shoved a multi-trillion-dollar bill down our throats, refused to allow debate or amendments, disregarded everything we fought for in January to actually allow representatives to do their jobs, and instead they served up a crap sandwich,” she said.

She noted that her decision followed strong denunciations of what she called “this garbage of a bill.”

“Deals cut in the dark are why we are headed towards $36 trillion in debt, and I refuse to be a part of it,” she said.

Do you think Lauren Boebert should have voted?

On the day the House passed the debt ceiling bill, reporter Juliegrace Brufke implied Boebert simply didn’t get there in time to vote.

“Rep. Lauren Boebert narrowly missed the vote, running up the steps right as they gaveled,” she posted on Twitter.

Boebert issued a news release on her website explaining her opposition to the proposal, which has since passed the Senate and been signed by President Joe Biden.

“The House passing this so-called ‘deal’ was another example of the Swamp shoving a $6-plus trillion blank check for Biden down Americans’ throats,” she said.

Related:
Reported 911 Call by Lauren Boebert's Son May Be Major Clue Into Recent Divorce Filing

Boebert objected to her proposed changes being rejected.

“I testified before the House Rules Committee advocating for my seven amendments, but the Swamp refused to even have real debate on the 80 amendments filed, rammed this thing through with a closed rule, and completely bypassed everything we fought for in January as part of the Rules package changes that were implemented to allow Members a voice,” she said.

“The American people are struggling with high gas prices, groceries, and other monthly expenses that were fueled by Democrats’ federal spending spree that caused record inflation. We had a real opportunity to significantly cut federal spending, restore some fiscal sanity to Washington D.C., and get our economy back on track. Unfortunately, this disastrous deal did none of those things.”

Boebert said the end result was the same old song Americans have grown tired of hearing.

“The Swamp did its old song and dance and pretended to listen to the American people, but as soon as the backroom deal was made, it was predetermined that it would pass,” she said.

Boebert said no one should assume she had anything but contempt for the package.

“I certainly wasn’t afraid to vote against the bill, as I have been advocating against it all week. I voted against the rule to consider the bill, I advocated against it publicly, and I will continue to call out the Swamp for selling out our conservative principles and mortgaging the American dream,” she said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Lauren Boebert Breaks Silence on Real Reason She Skipped Debt Ceiling Vote
Megyn Kelly Tears Up Before Vowing to No Longer Use Preferred Pronouns
Former Target Exec Reveals the 'One Item' That Was Big Mistake and Sparked Consumer Backlash
Parents Beware: Major Theme Parks to Hold 'Family Friendly' Drag Shows and It's Not Disney
Elon Musk Gets Great News, Beats Out Bezos, Gates, and Zuckerberg for Prestigious Title Rank
See more...

Conversation