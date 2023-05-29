Share
In this Jan. 30, 2005, file photo, the jury box is seen from the podium at which lawyers will speak in empty Courtroom No. 8 at the Santa Barbara County courthouse in Santa Maria, California. (Spencer Weiner - Los Angeles Times / Associated Press)
Lawyer Might Have Made the Biggest Mistake of His Career as Judge Notices Damning Details in Brief

 By Richard Moorhead  May 29, 2023 at 12:53pm
A New York lawyer is facing possible court sanctions for presenting fictitious case law in a court filing.

Veteran attorney Steven Schwartz included a series of case law citations in a brief for an injury suit against Avianca Airlines earlier this year, according to WLS-TV.

The fake case law originated from the artificial intelligence program ChatGPT.

The program generated a series of fake court decisions that ultimately were included in Schwartz’s legal arguments.

Judge Kevin Castel of the Southern District of New York eventually realized neither the cases themselves or the internal citations were real, stating that they “appear to be bogus judicial decisions with bogus quotes and bogus internal citations.”

“The court is presented with an unprecedented circumstance,” the judge said of the situation in a May 4 court order.

The fake cases?

Varghese v. China South Airlines, Martinez v. Delta Airlines, Shaboon v. EgyptAir, Petersen v. Iran Air, Miller v. United Airlines and Estate of Durden v. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

Judge Castel proved unable to find legal documents associated with any of the case law, spurring skepticism over their existence.

Should this lawyer be punished for using AI in his legal brief?

Schwartz is facing a sanctions hearing on June 8 — and he’s taking responsibility for the legal goof.

The lawyer admitted he was a novice to ChatGPT in a subsequent affidavit — explaining that he “was unaware of the possibility that its content could be false.”

Schwartz “greatly regrets having utilized generative artificial intelligence to supplement the legal research performed herein and will never do so in the future without absolute verification of its authenticity,” according to a pre-sanctions hearing filing.

The lawyer’s affidavit included screenshots of him asking ChatGPT whether the bogus cases were real — a question to which the program responded in the affirmative.

The judge has ordered Schwartz to show cause why he shouldn’t be punished “for the use of a false and fraudulent notarization” in the sanctions hearing.

The faulty use of the program could suggest that predictions of ChatGPT replacing human lawyers may be premature, according to The New York Times.

The program has been criticized for political bias, as well as an imperfect record in providing its users with accurate information.

Richard Moorhead
