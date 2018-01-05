Leader of Iran Goes Full Black Lives Matter in New Attack on America

The Islamic Republic of Iran’s supreme leader recently tweeted the Black Lives Matter hashtag in a Twitter attack on the U.S.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei claimed that the U.S. government “commits oppression inside the U.S.” and that “U.S. police murder black women, men, & children for no justifiable reason,” in a tweet posted in December followed by the Black Lives Matter hashtag.

The U.S. gov. commits oppression inside the U.S., too. U.S. police murder black women, men, & children for no justifiable reason, and the murderers are acquitted in U.S. courts. This is their judicial system! And they slam other countries’ and our country’s judicial system. #BLM — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) December 27, 2017

The radical Black Lives Matter movement was spurred by an incident in Ferguson, Missouri when Michael Brown was shot and killed by a police officer in 2014. The officer responsible was not indicted, according to Breitbart.

December’s tweet was not the first time Khamenei discussed the issue on Twitter.

Iran’s Supreme Leader commented on the incident and tweeted in December 2014: “#Jesus endured sufferings to oppose tyrants who had put humans in hell in this world& the hereafter while he backed the oppressed. #Ferguson.”

#Jesus endured sufferings to oppose tyrants who had put humans in hell in this world& the hereafter while he backed the oppressed. #Ferguson — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) December 28, 2014

Earlier in the year he also tweeted that “African-Americans are still under pressure, oppressed and subjected to discrimination. #Ferguson.”

Today like previous years, African-Americans are still under pressure, oppressed and subjected to discrimination. #Ferguson — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) August 17, 2014

Khamenei drew similarities between the Ferguson incident and the oppression of Palestinian people in Gaza in a different tweet.

Tens of thousands of Iranians have been protesting the regime’s corruption and foreign interventions that many see as the cause of the faltering economy.

Protesters have called on Khamenei to step down. The supreme leader is the head of armed forces and rules for life even though Iran has a dual system of republican and clerical rule.

“Leave Syria alone, give a thought to us,” protesters chanted, according to BuzzFeed News correspondent Borzou Daragahi.

President Donald Trump tweeted his support of the protesters.

Big protests in Iran. The people are finally getting wise as to how their money and wealth is being stolen and squandered on terrorism. Looks like they will not take it any longer. The USA is watching very closely for human rights violations! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2017

These protests and comments on Twitter come mere weeks before Trump has the opportunity to get rid of the Iran nuclear deal.

