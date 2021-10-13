Leaked Border Patrol documents accessed by Fox News revealed that from March onwards, the Biden administration has let over 160,000 illegal immigrants into the United States.

According to Fox, the documents showed that since August the Biden administration has used limited parole authorities, in a broad way, to ensure that at least 30,000 undocumented migrants could be eligible to work in the country.

The Biden administration, since March 20, released over 94,570 illegal aliens into U.S. with Notices to Report.

Individuals who have these notices only have to make their presence known at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office when they reach their final destination.

One who checks in at an ICE office, as the policies surrounding such notices require, will not face deportation or detainment for the duration of their immigration proceedings.

NEW/THREAD: According to Border Patrol documents provided by a source, the federal gov has released over 70,000 illegal immigrants into the U.S. since August 6, including 31,977 released via parole (temp legal status, eligible for work permits).

94,570 released via NTR since 3/20 pic.twitter.com/ag5OMsYw27 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 13, 2021

On top of the notices, Fox uncovered that the Biden administration has also let around 32,000 undocumented migrants into the country by granting them parole.

Being granted parole gives an illegal alien somewhat of a legal status, which includes the ability to sign up to obtain a work permit.

Should DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas be fired for his poor handling of the border crisis? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (13 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Fox reported that Federal law permits parole authority for “urgent humanitarian purposes” and in situations that bring “significant public benefit” on a case-by-case basis.

An example of when this authority was used was when the Biden administration granted parole to several Afghan refugees who were flown into the country as part of Operation Allies Welcome, according to Fox.

But, the documents the news outlet accessed showed that the Biden administration has been using this legal provision a lot.

“By law and regulation a parole shall only be granted on a case by case basis and only for significant humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit. Neither of these appear to apply to the current situation,” Former Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott told Fox after taking a look at the documents.

Scott believes that the Biden administration is misusing its parole authority.

“As a field chief, I don’t believe I ever approved more than 5 or 10 paroles in a year,” Scott said.

“When I did, I ensured that the alien was monitored continuously and was detained or removed as soon as the circumstances allowed.”

Should these not be enough, Fox also learned that from Aug. 6 on, the Biden administration released 40,000 undocumented migrants “on their own recognizance.”

Furthermore, the Biden administration let 128 single adult illegal immigrants inside the country without Alternatives to Detention.

ATD usually includes “tracking by an ankle monitor or phone,” Fox reported.

Speaking to Fox, a Customs and Border Protection official said that things like using NTRs, paroling and signing up illegal aliens in ATD “[provide] mechanisms to require family units released from CBP custody to report to ICE within a specified time.”

“The documents give a partial snapshot into how the Biden administration has been releasing enormous numbers of migrants into the U.S., often with little to no oversight, supervision or immediate risk of deportation,” the Fox News report stated.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.