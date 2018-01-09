Leaked Memo: Here is the Real Reason Democrats Want to Save DACA

A memo circulated by the Center for American Progress Action Fund revealed what Democrats really think about “Dreamers” protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

According to the memo, protecting illegal immigrants who were brought to the U.S. at a young age is critical for “the Democratic Party’s future electoral success,” according to The Daily Caller.

“The fight to protect Dreamers is not only a moral imperative, it is also a critical component of the Democratic Party’s future electoral success,” the memo read.

A Daily Wire reporter tweeted the memo.

LEAKED MEMO: The Center For American Progress (CAP) Action Fund admits that “DREAMers” are a “critical component of the Democratic Party’s future electoral success.” pic.twitter.com/J5x69BCQCW — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) January 9, 2018

The memo was co-authored by Jennifer Palmieri, former White House Director of Communications and the Director of Communications for the Hillary Clinton 2016 presidential campaign, and sent to Democrat allies.

It asserted that “saying you support Dreamers just isn’t enough” anymore.

“This time, Democrats need to stand with Dreamers and do whatever it takes to ensure they remain in this country,” it said. “Democrats should refuse to offer any votes for Republican spending bills that do not offer a fix for Dreamers and instead appropriate funds to deport them.”

As the memo revealed, the Democrats need the votes of people protected by the DACA.

“Latinos are a critical part of the progressive coalition and progressive leaders have to step up and fight for them,” it read. “If Democrats can’t even stand up to Trump and Republicans in defense of Dreamers… they will leave a lot of progressives wondering who the Democrats will fight for.”

The Trump administration announced in September it was ending the DACA program, which was initiated under former President Barack Obama in 2012.

President Donald Trump gave Congress six months to address the legal status of the approximately 800,000 individuals registered in the program.

In December, Trump made it clear that any deal concerning those protected by the DACA will also involve building the border wall.

The Democrats have been told, and fully understand, that there can be no DACA without the desperately needed WALL at the Southern Border and an END to the horrible Chain Migration & ridiculous Lottery System of Immigration etc. We must protect our Country at all cost! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2017

Protecting DACA is imperative for future Democratic Party success, according to the memo.

“If Democrats don’t try to do everything in their power to defend Dreamers, that will jeopardize Democrats’ electoral chances in 2018 and beyond,” it read. “In short, the next few weeks will tell us a lot about the Democratic Party and its long-term electoral prospects.”

