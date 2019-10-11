9-Year-Old with Incredible Voice Wows with Rendition of National Anthem

A 9-year-old’s stunning performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at a California Little League game this summer quickly went viral and wowed audiences across the country.

Marley McAninch has been singing since the moment she could talk, her mother, Karla McAninch told The Western Journal.

Her daughter loves music and “walks around singing all day long,” she said.

But the little singer hadn’t planned on performing the national anthem at the softball game that night, McAnich told Inside Edition.

“The night before, I got a text message that said, ‘Would Marley be interested in singing?’ She’s usually up for everything, so she said yes and we just went,” she said.

TRENDING: Resolution To Expel Nancy Pelosi from Congress Introduced Pursuant to Article 1, Section 5 of the US Constitution

Even on such short notice, the 9-year-old wasn’t too nervous.

“I practice a lot and I just try to keep myself confident,” Marley told Inside Edition

The strategy worked and Marley delivered a stunning rendition of the American classic, leaving the audience at the game cheering.

The video quickly went viral and viewers marveled at the girl’s talent. Her family has enjoyed seeing the video shared over and over again.

“It has been very exciting but most definitely caught us all by surprise,” her mom told The Western Journal. “It’s amazing to see her story shared all around the country.”

Marley has been taking vocal lessons for about two years and “dreams of sharing her talent with as many people as possible,” McAnich said.

Marley recently saw Lauren Daigle, a Christian artist who has used her voice to glorify Jesus, in concert.

While dancing and singing along to the music, McAnich said Marley looked up at her and said, “That’s where I’ll be.”

RELATED: Military Wife Writes Raw Truth Explaining What It Really Takes to Let a Soldier Go

McAninch also said her daughter has the right perspective and “puts it all in God’s hands to follow the path He has designed for her.”

“[It] brings tears to my eyes every time,” she told The Western Journal. “She’s been blessed with a God given gift.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.