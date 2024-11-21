LeBron James Quits Social Media Due to 'Negativity' After His Attack on Trump Supporters Failed to Help Kamala Harris Win

NBA star LeBron James announced Thursday that he’s decided to take some time off from social media.

The reason? Too much “negativity.”

James reposted a message from Rich Kleiman — an entrepreneur known for being fellow NBA player Kevin Durant’s agent — that spoke about, “so much hate and negativity in the world today” asserting that, “We can all acknowledge that sports is the last part of society that universally brings people together.”

Shortly after his repost, James made the following post indicating it was time to step away.

And with that said I’ll holla at y’all! Getting off social media for the time being. Y’all take care ✌🏾👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 20, 2024

This would be all well and good for a four-time NBA champion if he truly considered professional sports to be an escape that brings Americans together while using his platform to spread positivity.

Was Michael Jordan better than LeBron James? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

However, James has spent the past election cycle doing just the opposite.

On Halloween, James posted a deceptively edited video — basically propaganda — with soundbites of President-elect Donald Trump, making him seem like a raging lunatic racist one would find in the Civil Rights Era among names like former Alabama Gov. George Wallace.

James added the caption to the video, “What are we even talking about here?? When I think about my kids and my family and how they will grow up, the choice is clear to me.”

He ended his message with a desperate plea to his followers. “VOTE KAMALA HARRIS!!!”

What are we even talking about here?? When I think about my kids and my family and how they will grow up, the choice is clear to me. VOTE KAMALA HARRIS!!! pic.twitter.com/tYYlTmQS6e — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 31, 2024

This video is the embodiment of the negativity James is complaining about.

How could James be so incredibly oblivious to the hypocrisy on display here?

TPUSA contributor Jon Root replied to James’s reposting of Kleiman’s message, reminding him how responsible he was for the atmosphere he now complains about.

Bro… You called Trump and his supporters (more than half the country), segregationist racists, KKK members and Nazis when you endorsed Kamala Harris. You are perpetuating the divisiveness and hate that is tearing this country apart. Maybe look at yourself in the mirror,… — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) November 20, 2024

Root appropriately told James he was “perpetuating the divisiveness and hate that is tearing this country apart.”

Well said.

If James truly wanted to bring the country together, he would stop posting propaganda, stop attacking Trump supporters, and do one of the hardest things in the world — admit he was wrong.

Running away from the problem that you created while saying it’s someone else’s fault isn’t going to help your case.

James doesn’t appear to be done with X.

Maybe after his break, he can come back with a new mindset and actually be part of the solution.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.