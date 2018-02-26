The Left Doesn’t Believe Anything Is Sinful… Except Voting for Trump

In its frantic, convulsive “activism,” seething for a return to power, the American left is coming unglued, as usual, freaking out about Christians voting for Donald Trump, as if that were the unforgiveable sin.

Various propaganda voices accuse us of betraying our values, supporting a womanizer, ignoring his many sins and prostituting ourselves, making an idol of conservatism.

As propaganda goes, it may or may not be effective in demonizing Christians, but it is effective ridicule driven by deception, at least within the ranks of leftists who enjoy celebrating such things.

In the first place, Christians are not a monolithic voting bloc.

Some are conservative Republicans, others are liberal Democrats, some are Libertarians and others are independents.

What drove them to unify behind Trump? Concerns about the economy and terrorism, were most important to Christians across the board, but so were personal character issues.

Comparing Hillary Clinton to Donald Trump on character and morality issues, Christians made the judgment Clinton was inferior, a reasonable conclusion based on the record.

In the end, facing the prospect of a Clinton presidency, Christians and many others chose a patriotic and successful businessman, the ultimate outsider, over a far-left deceptive and manipulative ax grinder, the ultimate insider.

Pollster George Barna’s analysis concluded that nominal Christians who usually vote Democrat went the other direction in supporting Trump largely because they did not trust Clinton — nor did they believe she would adequately deal with the very serious issues of the day.

The election of Trump stunned the world.

It was a miraculous win, as Barna describes it.

Trump’s ability to keep his campaign promises and make substantial headway accomplishing his agenda are likewise miraculous when you consider the vicious opposition he has faced hourly thanks to Obama’s Deep State, the Obama holdovers in the DOJ and elsewhere working to undermine him, the Democrat demonization machine, the mass media frenzy in opposition and the efforts of foreign powers to destroy him.

Many prominent voices agree: The election of Donald Trump saved America from accelerating the Obama/Clinton plunge into moral chaos, economic devastation, international mayhem and domestic upheaval.

A Clinton administration would have surely given rise to the ultimate surveillance state, the grotesque enlargement of the administrative state and the suspension of constitutional rights.

The propagandists can ridicule all they like, but if this trend holds, Trump supporters will not be dissuaded.

In fact, more Democrats will be joining them in future, especially as Trump weathers the storms, makes progress, shows results and rises in the polls.

Allan Erickson enjoyed an 11-year career in radio, television and print journalism as a reporter, talk show host and operations manager. He then turned to sales and marketing for 20 years. He is the author of “The Cross & the Constitution in the Age of Incoherence.” To contact him, email [email protected].

The views expressed in this opinion article are solely those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

