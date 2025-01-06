Left's Narrative Crumbles After Voter Record Shows Cybertruck Bomber Wasn't MAGA

A nonsensical, contradictory portrait of the Tesla Cybertruck bomber is emerging just days after the Army veteran supposedly killed himself before detonating his vehicle at the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas on New Year’s Day.

While the left has tried to frame 37-year-old Matthew Livelsberger as a MAGA fanatic, new evidence reveals he was neither a Republican nor a conservative.

Rather, Livelsberger was a registered “No Labels” voter, Fox News reported.

According to its website, the “No Labels” group claims to be a centrist, nonpartisan organization.

“We may be Democrats, Republicans, or independents, but we won’t mindlessly follow anyone,” the group wrote.

CNN releases new camera angle of the Trump hotel truck explosion. Investigators say Matt Livelsberger was found with two firearms, a handgun and a rifle. The weapons were purchased legally on Monday. (ABC News) Livelsberger allegedly shot himself in the head. A .50-caliber… pic.twitter.com/r6nBu45qys — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 5, 2025

“When asked about his ‘No Labels’ voter status, officials said they were still looking into his history and could not comment, but reiterated that he did not appear to dislike Trump,” per Fox News.

At this point, the “official narrative” about the Cybertruck bomber makes no sense.

JUST IN: Family of accused Trump hotel truck bomber Matthew Livelsberger says he was a “big Trump supporter,” questions the incident. Odd. The uncle of Livelsberger told the Independent that he is confused by the explosion because his nephew could rig a bomb to blow up half the… pic.twitter.com/uJ4uDmfWzR — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 2, 2025

Another odd aspect to this incident is how quickly Matthew Livelsberger was identified following the bombing and how hastily a criminal profile was thrown together.

Not surprisingly, social media erupted with skepticism over the “official narrative” on this bizarre incident.

“I don’t believe a single word the FBI is saying about Matthew Livelsberge[r] and the Cybertruck incident,” Catturd wrote on X. “The entire narrative makes absolutely ZERO sense to me.”

“From the paper passport and paper ID miraculously surviving the explosion and a fire so intense, his body was burned beyond recognition? To him supposedly shooting himself right before he was going blow himself up anyway? Huh?” he added.

“My BS meter is off the charts on this one.”

I don’t believe a single word the FBI is saying about Matthew Livelsberge and the Cybertruck incident. The entire narrative makes absolutely ZERO sense to me. From the paper passport and paper ID miraculously surviving the explosion and a fire so intense, his body was burned… — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) January 3, 2025

They want us to believe this survived but his entire body was burned beyond recognition. pic.twitter.com/3ZaXRFf5wl — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) January 2, 2025

As a reminder, officials said Livelsberger’s body was burnt to a crisp in the explosion, but his passport, military ID, and phone somehow miraculously survived intact.

Some X commenters dismissed the narrative that Livelsberger was preparing to release evidence of U.S. government war crimes in Afghanistan from 2019.

Bestselling author Jack Posobiec, a former Naval intelligence officer, wrote on X: “Spoke with an Army friend who served with Matthew Livelsberger in Afghanistan, says the email story about war crimes in 2019 is totally made up, that they didn’t even have strike authority like he’s talking about.”

Spoke with an Army friend who served with Matthew Livelsberger in Afghanistan, says the email story about war crimes in 2019 is totally made up, that they didn’t even have strike authority like he’s talking about — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 3, 2025

Others expressed comical bemusement at how quickly the FBI and the legacy media compiled background intel about Livelsberger.

As a reminder, authorities have yet to release such detailed profiles of the two men who tried to assassinate President-elect Donald Trump.

And we still know relatively little about the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting, where the attacker shot 60 people to death before committing suicide.

JUST IN: FBI announces that they’re almost done writing Matthew Livelsberger’s manifesto pic.twitter.com/ZAIHGhhm3s — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) January 2, 2025

On Saturday, retired Green Beret Tim Kennedy made the bombshell revelation that he had competed on a reality TV show with Livelsberger in 2013.

At the time, Livelsberger had used the alias “Matt Burg,” according to Kennedy.

The duo won the military-themed reality TV competition.

13 years ago I competed in a shooting competition on History Channel called The Ultimate Soldiers Challenge. My partner in this competition was Matt Burg (aka Matt Livelsberger) Last night when I saw old photos of him on the news, I put together that it was the same guy. pic.twitter.com/wVC3E4viTm — Tim Kennedy (@TimKennedyMMA) January 4, 2025

Another X user echoed the sentiments of numerous Americans when he wrote, “I officially don’t believe jack s**t anymore.”

WARNING: The following X post contains language that may offend some readers.

Ok… I officially don’t believe jack shit anymore… The CyberTruck Bomber, Matthew Livelsberger, was a Reality TV Star Drop a . If you’re sick of this shit.https://t.co/GvNLLdK9ny pic.twitter.com/teyk2MMiIl — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) January 4, 2025

It’s unlikely the public will ever learn the whole truth, because the FBI and the legacy media have repeatedly trafficked in propaganda and even blatant lies.

As Trump’s inauguration approaches, federal authorities should try to sniff out and foil the riots, mass protests, and potential terrorism that will likely erupt that day and in the months following.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.