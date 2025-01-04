Two Letters from CyberTruck Bomber Found in Aftermath, Along With Remarkably Intact IDs

As Matthew Livelsberger approached his date with death, he left thoughts behind on the notes app of a phone that survived Wednesday’s explosion.

Officials say Livelsberger, a Green Beret, shot himself as the rented Cybertruck he was driving exploded in front of Trump Tower in Las Vegas.

Although Livelsberger’s body was badly charred by the blast and fire, his passport and military ID survived relatively intact.

On Friday, Las Vegas police released two messages on the app, according to KVVU-TV.

In a message addressed to “Fellow Servicemembers, Veterans, and all Americans,” Livelsberger wrote that it was “TIME TO WAKE UP!”

“We are being led by weak and feckless leadership who only serve to enrich themselves,” he wrote.

The body was so badly burned, it can only be identified by DNA testing, but in an ironic twist, the U.S. Military ID, & his Passport were found in fabulous condition.🤔 pic.twitter.com/QnVnlcGIS5 — Marla Hohner (@marlahohner) January 2, 2025

Livelsberger also called for action in the document released by police.

Do you believe the ID documents found at the scene are legitimate? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Military and vets move on DC starting now. Militias facilitate and augment this activity. Occupy every major road along fed buildings and the campus of fed buildings by the hundreds of thousands. Lock the highways around down with semis right after everybody gets in. Hold until the purge is complete,” the document said.

“Try peaceful means first, but be prepared to fight to get the Dems out of the fed government and military by any means necessary. They all must go and a hard reset must occur for our country to avoid collapse,” the document said.

UPDATE: CyberTruck Bomber JUST IN: Despite the Body being so Badly Burned, Luckily… Two Letters were Found So he had these letters on a phone in the vehicle he intended to blow up? lol This is getting ridiculous now…https://t.co/sDMlCrWlWU pic.twitter.com/6QJcA1RGKl — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) January 3, 2025

A second document listed Livelsberger’s fears over the state of the nation.

“We are the United States of America, the best country people to ever exist! But right now we are terminally ill and headed toward collapse,” he wrote.

“We are crumbling because of a lack of self respect, morales, and respect for others. Greed and gluttony has consumed us. The top 1% decided long ago they weren’t going to bring everyone else with them. You are cattle to them,” he wrote.

“We have strayed from family values and corrupted our minds and I am a prime example of having it all but it never being enough,” he wrote.

Livelsberger painted a bleak picture of the nation.

“A lot of us are just sitting around waiting to die. No sunlight, no steps, no fresh air, no hope. Our children are addicted to screens by the age of two. We are filling our bodies with processed foods,” he wrote.

“Our population is too fat to join the military yet we are facing a war with China, Russia, North Korea and Iran before 2030,” he wrote.

“The income inequality in this country and cost-of-living is outrageous. The number of homeless on our street is embarrassing and disgusting. Have some pride and take care of this,” he wrote, adding “Stop obsessing over diversity. We are all diverse and DEI is a cancer.”

Although questions over his views about President-elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk flourished because Livelsberger died in a blast by Trump Tower in Las Vegas and was in a Cybertruck, the document appears to back Trump and Musk.

“Thankfully we rejected the DEI candidate and will have a real President instead of Weekend at Bernie’s,” he wrote, later adding, “Rally around the Trump, Musk, Kennedy, and ride this wave to the highest hegemony for all Americans! We are second to no one.”

The document called Livelsberger’s actions a “wake up call.”

“We must move on from the culture of weakness and self enrichment perpetuated by our senior political and military leaders. We are done with the blatant corruption. Our soldiers are done fighting wars without end states or clear objectives,” he wrote.

“This was not a terrorist attack, it was a wake up call. Americans only pay attention to spectacles and violence. What better way to get my point across than a stunt with fireworks and explosives?” he wrote.

“Why did I personally do it now? I needed to cleanse my mind of the brothers I’ve lost and relieve myself of the burden of the lives I took,” he wrote, “Consider this last sunset of ‘24 and my actions the end of our sickness and a new chapter of health for our people.”.

Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said police are still trying to access a second phone, according to NBC.

“Although this incident is more public and more sensational than usual, it ultimately appears to be a tragic case of suicide involving a heavily decorated combat veteran who was struggling with PTSD and other issues,” FBI Special Agent Spencer Evans said, according to the New York Post.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.