Legend Loretta Lynn Blasts State of Country Music: 'I Think It's Dead'

When country artist Martina McBride hosted country music legend Loretta Lynn on her podcast, “Vocal Point,” on Thursday, Lynn revealed that she believes the country music genre is dead.

“They’ve already let it [die],” Lynn, 87, said to McBride, according to People. “I think it’s dead. I think it’s a shame. I think it’s a shame to let a type of music die.

“I don’t care what any kind of music it is. Rock, country, whatever. I think it’s a shame to let it die, and I’m here to start feeding it.”

McBride acknowledged that Lynn appeared to be “mad” about today’s country music.

“Yeah. I’m getting mad about it. I am. Because it’s ridiculous,” Lynn said.

“I’m not happy at all. I think that they’re completely losing it. And I think that’s a sad situation because we should never let country music die.

“I think that every type of music should be saved, and country is one of the greatest. It’s been around, as far as I’m concerned, longer than any of it.”

Lynn later took to Facebook to clarify what she had said.

The “Coal Miner’s Daughter” singer said in her Facebook post that she had caused “a big stir” with the interview.

“Y’all know I say what I think when I think it! I love country music and I’m so proud of the rich heritage of our kind of music,” the 87-year-old wrote.

“I like it country — pure, simple, and real!” she added. “I am so proud of all the artists out there, especially the younger ones, who know what I mean and are still keeping it country.”

Before the interview, McBride tweeted about her excitement to have the rare opportunity to sit down with her “hero.”

I’m excited for you to hear this very special episode of #VocalPoint. It’s a rare interview with my hero @LorettaLynn. I sat with her in her living room and we had the best visit. I love her and I know you will love getting to hear her on this episode! https://t.co/7hUr8tAR0X pic.twitter.com/g5P6oTBOGM — Martina McBride (@martinamcbride) January 30, 2020

During the 42-minute podcast, McBride also asked Lynn what she’s most proud of in her life.

“My kids,” Lynn answered. “I couldn’t be more proud of my kids. I love my kids so much. That’s my whole life. My life is my kids, and then music.”

