SECTIONS
Lifestyle
Print

Legendary Actor Stuart Whitman Dead at Age 92

Stuart Whitman died Monday in his California home at the age of 92.Smith Collection / Gado / Getty Images ; Frazer Harrison / Getty ImagesStuart Whitman died Monday in his California home at the age of 92. (Smith Collection / Gado / Getty Images; Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

By Amanda Thomason
Published March 17, 2020 at 12:39pm
Print

Actor Stuart Whitman died Monday morning. He was surrounded by family in his Montecito, California, home.

The famous actor was born on Feb. 1, 1928, in San Francisco, California. Whitman didn’t start his career as an actor, and after graduating from high school he joined the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

According to The New York Times, during his three years in the Army, he became well-known for his boxing prowess, losing only one match out of a total of 33.

Still holding on to sports, he played football during his time at Los Angeles City College, according to The Hollywood Reporter, where he also began to study acting — but that wasn’t what paid the bills.

TRENDING: Dick Morris: A New Donald Trump Is Emerging in Coronavirus Battle

It was manual labor that kept him eating until his film potential was recognized: He acquired a bulldozer and used it to perform a variety of jobs, including leveling and clearing properties.

His first big movie break came in 1951, when he landed a role in “When Worlds Collide,” though perhaps his best-known appearance was in 1961 alongside John Wayne in “The Comancheros.”

Whitman appeared in a variety of films and television shows, but he didn’t need to act to stay afloat — acting was his passion, but real-estate investing was his main form of income.

“I didn’t need to act to make a living, but had a real passion for it,” he said, according to The New York Times. “I just loved to act.”

Recently, Whitman had been in and out of the hospital due to his skin cancer spreading to his blood, one source told TMZ.

“Old Hollywood lost another one of its true stars,” Whitman’s son Justin told the outlet. “Stuart Whitman was known for his rugged roles and handsome charm.”

RELATED: Hollywood Star Idris Elba Announces He Has Coronavirus

“We were proud of him for his tv, film roles and his Oscar nomination, but what we will really remember is his exuberant love of his family and friends.”

Whitman is survived by third wife Yulia as well as his five children, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







Hotel Staff Goes Above & Beyond Call of Duty To Safely Return Little Girl's 'Ruff Ruff'
Penguins Leave Habitat & Go Exploring After Aquarium Forced To Shut Down to Visitors
Legendary Actor Stuart Whitman Dead at Age 92
Chick-fil-A Employee Plays Christian Music in Drive-Thru Line Since Customers Can't Hear It Inside
Chick-fil-A Delivers 1,000 Free Meals to Hospital Staff To Thank Them
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×