Legendary Batman Actor You've Never Seen Dies at 66

Actor Kevin Conroy, who voiced Batman on many landmark animation projects, died Thursday. He was 66.

Voice actress Diane Pershing shared the news on a Facebook post Friday.

“Very sad news: our beloved voice of Batman, Kevin Conroy, died yesterday,” she wrote.

“He’s been ill for a while but he really put in a lot of time at the cons, to the joy of all of his fans. He will be sorely missed not just by the cast of the series but by his legion of fans all over the world … RIP Friend.”







Conroy started out acting on the soap opera “Another World” in the 1980s, and continued with roles on such TV series as “Dynasty” and “Tour of Duty.”

His most iconic role, however, was one in which fans never even saw his face.

Conroy became a household name for comic book fans when he landed the role of Bruce Wayne and Batman in the 1992 “Batman: The Animated Series.”

He went on to voice the Dark Knight in multiple series across TV, movies and video games, according to the report.

Warner Bros. confirmed his passing in a news release, calling Conroy “the quintessential voice of Batman, bringing the super hero to animated life in nearly 60 different productions, including 15 films … 15 animated series spanning nearly 400 episodes and more than 100 hours of television; as well as two dozen video games.”

The news release quoted casting and dialogue director Andrea Romano, who said, “Kevin was far more than an actor whom I had the pleasure of casting and directing—he was a dear friend for 30+ years whose kindness and generous spirit knew no boundaries.

“Kevin’s warm heart, delightfully deep laugh and pure love of life will be with me forever.”

Actor Mark Hamill, who voiced the Joker, said, “Kevin was perfection. … He was one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother. He truly cared for the people around him —his decency shone through everything he did. Every time I saw him or spoke with him, my spirits were elevated.”

Ed Boon, known for helping create the video game franchises “Mortal Kombat” and “Injustice,” also expressed his condolences.

So sad to hear about Kevin Conroy. He was THE voice of Batman for generations, including our INJUSTICE games. So iconic. What a loss. RIP 🙁 pic.twitter.com/JpgRwIGDAh — Ed Boon (@noobde) November 11, 2022

“Born on November 30, 1955 in Westbury, New York, and raised in Westport, CT, Conroy began establishing himself in the acting community under the tutelage of John Houseman at The Julliard School – where he studied alongside the likes of Christopher Reeve, Frances Conroy, and his roommate Robin Williams,” the Warner Bros. news release said.

The New York Post reported Conroy’s cause of death as cancer.

According to IMDB, Conroy’s most recent project was in a new animated “Batman: The Caped Crusader” series that was still in the midst of filming. Conroy was listed as Thomas Wayne, the father of Bruce in Batman lore.

