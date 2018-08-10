Legendary Comedian Bill Murray Accused of Assaulting Photographer

Bill Murray, who has made generations of fans laugh over the years as an actor and comedian, was anything but funny during an encounter with a local newspaper photographer on Martha’s Vineyard, according to a police report.

Peter Simon, 71, said he was on assignment Wednesday night, taking pictures for The Martha’s Vineyard Times at a local restaurant when Murray accosted him, according to a police report

Simon is the brother of singer Carly Simon.

Peter Simon told authorities that he was photographing a couple watching a band perform at the restaurant for his weekly social feature in the newspaper.

Simon then claimed someone grabbed him from behind, turned him around and slammed him up against a door. Simon claimed the man said he should throw the photographer out of the restaurant.

“He looked like he was ready to strangle me,” Simon told The Boston Globe.

Simon claimed he didn’t recognize Murray, instead asking the actor “Do you know who I am?” as a way to let Murray know he was a well-respected photographer in the community.

Simon claims Murray responded in a similar manner, saying “Do you know who I am?”

Later, after the incident, Simon saw the man dancing and then recognized him as Murray.

“He doesn’t look anything like he used to look,” Simon said of the 67-year-old actor.

Simon continued to shoot pictures in the restaurant. But later, while he was seated at a table, Simon claims Murray poured a glass of water on him and his camera.

“He treated me like the scum of the earth,” Simon told the Globe.

The newspaper reached out to Murray for comment but as of Thursday evening, had yet to receive a response. According to the police report, Murray told authorities at the scene that Simon was “taking pictures of him and harassing him while he was quietly minding his business.” The report claims Murray was “visibly upset” over the photographs.

The restaurant and the Martha’s Vineyard Times gave Boston Magazine different accounts as to why Simon was in the restaurant in the first place. The newspaper says Simon was there to photograph the band performing that evening, while the restaurant claims Simon heard Murray was there and showed up to photograph him.

Simon claims he has been banned from returning to the restaurant. Thus far, he has not decided to press charges against Murray.

