Fort Benning, a U.S. Army base named after a Confederate commander who stood at the forefront in advocating for Georgia’s secession from the Union, was renamed after a Vietnam war hero on Thursday morning.

The base’s new name, Fort Moore, honors Army Lt. Gen. Harold “Hal” Moore, a 1945 graduate of West Point who wrote a memoir of his experience at the Battle of Ia Drang Valley, co-written with journalist Joseph L. Galloway, that was later adapted into a major motion picture, according to a 2017 post about his death on the Army’s website.

At the request of the Moore family, the redesignation also commemorates Moore’s wife, Julia, noted for her leadership of Army families and contributions toward changing the way the service notifies loved ones after the death of a soldier.

“Fort Moore recognizes Hal Moore’s life as a decorated and highly regarded commander of the Vietnam War and his wife, Julie Moore, who was equally distinguished as a leader of Army family programs who changed how the military cares for the widows of fallen Soldiers,” the Army said on a page about the couple.

Moore earned a Distinguished Service Cross while commander of the 1st Battalion, 7th Cavalry, 1st Cavalry Division at the three-day-long battle of Ia Drang Valley in 1965, which killed 234 Americans and wounded 250 more, according to the Army.

After the battle, Julie Moore followed taxi drivers to ensure that telegrams alerting families of soldiers who were lost made it to their recipients, and she took steps to comfort families.

Today, Fort Benning is redesignated as Fort Moore; get to know one of its namesakes – Lt. Gen. Hal Moore. We’re proud to honor the courage and legacy of distinguished Soldiers and families – like Lt. Gen. Moore and his wife, Julia – for future generations. #BeMoore pic.twitter.com/ngIB3DBNJy — U.S. Army (@USArmy) May 11, 2023

Her work caused the Army to change its policy, and today the service employs uniformed personnel to deliver the notices.

Should the Army continue renaming forts? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Hal Moore’s book, “We Were Soldiers Once… and Young,” remains on the Army’s reading list to this day and was adapted into a 2002 film starring Mel Gibson.

He died Feb. 10, 2017, at the age of 94 and was buried alongside his wife, who died in 2004, and his troops from Vietnam at Fort Benning, according to the family.

The former Fort Benning houses the Army’s Maneuver Center of Excellence and the U.S. Army Ranger School.

Gen. Henry Benning served as associate justice of the Georgia Supreme Court, arguing that states’ highest courts should hold the same level of constitutional authority as the federal Supreme Court, according to the New Georgia Encyclopedia.

He presided over the state’s secession commission for a brief period and later rose to the rank of brigadier general in the Civil War.

“Benning’s Brigade” engaged in fierce fighting with Union troops during the Battle of Gettysburg.

On Monday, the Army changed the name of Fort Hood in Texas to Fort Cavazos.

In total, nine Army bases will be renamed in 2023, based on recommendations from the Department of Defense’s Naming Commission, which proposed changes to remove titles and insignia referencing the Confederacy.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.