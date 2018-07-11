SECTIONS
Culture World News
Print

LGBT Groups Clash as ‘Get the L Out’ Shows Up to Pride Parade

By Jack Davis
July 11, 2018 at 6:27am
Print

Disunity was on display in London on Saturday as antagonisms among LGBT groups emerged at the city’s Pride Parade.

A group called “Get the L Out” displayed its opposition to activists supporting the transgender population with a banner reading “Transactivism Erases Lesbians,” PJ Media reported.

At one point during the event, the group laid down in the street in protest of what it called “lesbian erasure,” according to The Independent.

The group’s position is that advocates of transgender rights are stepping on the rights of the lesbian population.

Through a fluke of circumstances, the group ended up leading off the parade, giving their message vast prominence — so much so that London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s office issued a statement to Pink News condemning the group. Khan was supposed to lead the parade.

TRENDING: Democrat-Led Cities Top List as ‘Worst-Run’ Cities in America

“Pride is about celebrating difference and London’s amazing LGBT+ community,” Khan’s spokesperson said. “It’s about showing those round the world that in our great city you can be free to be whoever you want to be and love whoever you want to love. The vast majority of those present at today’s march respected and embraced that and the Mayor condemns the tiny minority who did not.”

“Transphobia is never acceptable,” the statement added.

Pride in London, the group that put on the parade, apologized that the pro-lesbian group had such a prominent position, according to the BBC.

Does this show the instability of the left?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

It said the group “forced their way to the front of the parade.”

Although a statement from Pride in London called the group’s actions “shocking and disgusting,” it also said that the “actions of eight people did not stop the joy and love”.

The group “showed a level of bigotry, ignorance and hate that is unacceptable. We reject what this group stands for. They do not share our values, which are about inclusion and respect and support for the most marginalized parts of our community,” the statement said.

“We are proud of our trans volunteers, proud of the trans groups that are in our parade, proud of our trans speakers at events and proud of the trans people who take part in our campaigns and proud of those who cheered even louder for them yesterday,” the statement said.

RELATED: Utah Org. Takes Stand Against LGBT Groups, Bans Them From July 4 Parade

However, the group was not apologetic for bringing the divide in the LGBT population before the eyes of the world.

“We protested to protect our rights and on behalf of all the lesbians intimidated, threatened and silenced by the GBT community everywhere,” a Get the L Out spokesperson said in a statement.

“The GBT community today, by supporting the rights of males who ‘identify as lesbians (also called “transwomen”) over the rights of lesbians to choose their sexual partners (on the basis of their sex, not how they “identify”) is in fact enforcing heterosexuality on lesbians. This is a misogynistic and anti-lesbian manifestation of the rape culture we live in,” the group said.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print
By Jack Davis
Writer
Jack Davis is a free-lance writer. Writing as "Rusty" Davis, he is a Spur Award-nominated writer whose first two novels, “Wyoming Showdown” and “Black Wind Pass” were published by Five Star Publishing. His next novel, "Rakeheart," will be published in 2018. Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.

Tags: LGBT, Liberal, Liberals

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Melania Trump made grand fashion statements at the SCOTUS announcement.

Melania Steals the Show with Incredible Outfit at SCOTUS Announcement

Erin Coates

Brett Kavanaugh and Rod RosensteinChip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Scott Olson/Getty Images

In Unusual Request, Rosenstein Tasks Federal Prosecutors To Look into Kavanaugh Paper Trail

Jack Davis

North Korea and United States leaders agree on their dislike of fake news outlets.

North Korean Official Cracks Fake News Joke Aimed at CNN, NBC

Randy DeSoto

The US Navy destroyer USS MustinUS Navy

Two US Destroyers Run Gauntlet in Show of Strength Against China

Randy DeSoto

Alan Dershowitz makes a case against impeaching Trump on MSNBC's "Hardball."Photo via Screenshot/ YouTube/ MSNBC

Dershowitz: ‘Kavanaugh is 100% Correct,’ President Should Not Be Criminally Prosecuted

Jack Davis

Paul Manafort is being accused of bank fraud and tax charges after secret meetings between reporters that violated grand jury secrecy.

Report: AP Journalists Met with FBI, Gave ‘Code’ for Manafort’s Locker

Randy DeSoto

WASHINGTON - JUNE 25: Fox News reporter Shannon Bream reports outside the Supreme Court June 25, 2008 in Washington, DC. The Supreme Court has thrown out three rulings on Wednesday, including a $2.5 billion judgment to Exxon Valdez victims, and a rejection on death penalty for child rapists.

Fox News Host Cancels Live Show After Feeling ‘Threatened’ by SCOTUS Protesters

Jack Davis

U.S. Rep. Diane Black (R-TN)

GOP Lawmaker Seeks to Make First-Time Illegal Border Crossing a Felony with New Legislation

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.