The number four movie at the box office this past weekend was a bit of an unusual one.

It wasn’t a superhero film, a romcom or an animated kids movie.

No, instead, it was the Daily Wire’s documentary “Am I Racist?” — starring one of the left’s most hated figures, Matt Walsh.







The film brought in nearly $4.8 million over the weekend, a considerable feat for a small, independent documentary, not to mention the fact that it came from a conservative media company.

Even more impressive is that “Am I Racist?” succeeded in the face of sabotage.

On the MovieTheaterEmployees Reddit thread, several purported theater workers with a clear left-wing bias discussed different ways they could sabotage the film and make its audiences more uncomfortable.

WARNING: The following above link and following post contain vulgar language that some readers may find offensive.

Movie theater employees are currently on Reddit plotting ways to prevent their customers from seeing our film pic.twitter.com/nKVxyc7YmU — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 13, 2024

One California theater even went as far as pulling the film from screens, as noted by the Daily Wire.

But why go out of their way to sabotage the film?

In part, it’s because of the film’s message. In “Am I Racist?,” Walsh goes undercover as a DEI consultant, interviewing various big names in the “antiracism” industry.

Along the way, he exposes the hypocrisies of race grifters like Robin DeAngelo and Saira Rao, points out the clear logical inconsistencies of the entire “antiracism” belief system, and, above all else, shows the DEI industry for what it is — a financial scam.

But it’s not just the message that woke theater workers take issue with. They would’ve just ignored the film if that was the case.

No, the real reason they’re so up in arms is much more simple.

It’s a great movie.

This writer has seen “Am I Racist?” and can attest it is one of the funniest theatrical releases he’s seen in years.

Walsh doesn’t stop at fooling these prominent race grifters: He short-circuits their brains.

It’s obvious many of these activists have never put their ideas under any sort of stress test.

Pretending to be an ally, Walsh painstakingly pokes and prods around the edges of their ideas in the most hilarious ways, creating incredibly awkward situations that make audiences roar with laughter.

For example, at one point Walsh invites a black producer to join an interview he’s conducting with Robin DeAngelo — essentially the queen of antiracism/DEI — and convinces her to give the guy $30 in cash as a form of reparations.

If you want to both take it to the left and have an amazing time out at the theater this week, be sure to go see the Daily Wire’s “Am I Racist?”

It’s an absolute blast.

