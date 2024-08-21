Share
Conservative Media Star Crashes DNC, Steals the Show from Chuck Schumer

 By Bryan Chai  August 21, 2024 at 1:53pm
For anyone who has followed Daily Wire star Matt Walsh for more than a few years, it’s actually astounding to see how high his star has risen.

Walsh has gone from a fiery online blogger to legitimate film auteur — with a crazy amount in-between.

The multi-faceted Walsh can also take credit for being a television judge, popular podcaster, investigative journalist, film critic, and children’s book author.

And his two films are nothing to sneeze at either.

What Is a Woman?” wasn’t just Walsh’s explorations of transgenderism. It has become a cultural battle cry for critics of the polarizing gender theory.

And by all accounts, Walsh’s second film, “Am I Racist?” — similar in both tone and substance to his first film, though exploring a different cultural hot button — is generating similarly positive buzz amid conservative circles (and derision among liberal circles).

The man, clearly unable to sit still despite his numerous children and clear enemies, had yet another act to his endless menagerie of projects — and this one is clearly inspired by his clandestine foray into a support group for “white people grieving their privilege.”

Are you a fan of Matt Walsh?

Eagle-eyed viewers of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago may have noticed that amid the star-studded cast of left-leaning attendees, the conservative firebrand described above was there for some reason.

It just seemed like he didn’t want to get spotted.

Others shared similar videos and photos on social media, and people largely got a huge kick out of the stunt. The video of Walsh wandering into clear view of an interview segment between CNN’s Kaitlan Collins and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer drew particular praise on social media.

Walsh appears to be fond of subterfuge-based humor, and his boss appears to wholeheartedly agree:

“You hate to see it,” Daily Wire CEO Jeremy Boreing wryly posted to social media platform X, while sharing a Daily Mail article about the whole ordeal.

Others weren’t nearly as thrilled about Walsh’s undercover act.

Reporter Andy Ngo shared a screen shot of one particularly upset X user, who accused Walsh of a familiar criticism:

“[W]hy is [Walsh] walking around the DNC in a disguise?” the X user asked. “[S]traight up weirdo behavior.”

Walsh’s new film “Am I Racist?” will release in several major theaters on Sept. 13.

Bryan Chai
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
