For anyone who has followed Daily Wire star Matt Walsh for more than a few years, it’s actually astounding to see how high his star has risen.

Walsh has gone from a fiery online blogger to legitimate film auteur — with a crazy amount in-between.

The multi-faceted Walsh can also take credit for being a television judge, popular podcaster, investigative journalist, film critic, and children’s book author.

And his two films are nothing to sneeze at either.

“What Is a Woman?” wasn’t just Walsh’s explorations of transgenderism. It has become a cultural battle cry for critics of the polarizing gender theory.

And by all accounts, Walsh’s second film, “Am I Racist?” — similar in both tone and substance to his first film, though exploring a different cultural hot button — is generating similarly positive buzz amid conservative circles (and derision among liberal circles).

In “Am I Racist?” I attend a support group for white people grieving their privilege. During the session I become emotional and have to leave to the cry room. When I return the group is suddenly very unwelcoming. Order tickets at https://t.co/iJv1cNRoWV pic.twitter.com/SfOB6cVknW — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 15, 2024

The man, clearly unable to sit still despite his numerous children and clear enemies, had yet another act to his endless menagerie of projects — and this one is clearly inspired by his clandestine foray into a support group for “white people grieving their privilege.”

Eagle-eyed viewers of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago may have noticed that amid the star-studded cast of left-leaning attendees, the conservative firebrand described above was there for some reason.

It just seemed like he didn’t want to get spotted.

Matt Walsh is a man on a mission to understand his internalized racism. Where better to do so than at the DNC? pic.twitter.com/jbQL9XqlY8 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 20, 2024

Others shared similar videos and photos on social media, and people largely got a huge kick out of the stunt. The video of Walsh wandering into clear view of an interview segment between CNN’s Kaitlan Collins and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer drew particular praise on social media.

Walsh appears to be fond of subterfuge-based humor, and his boss appears to wholeheartedly agree:

You hate to see it. https://t.co/12AtuYkq2E — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) August 21, 2024

“You hate to see it,” Daily Wire CEO Jeremy Boreing wryly posted to social media platform X, while sharing a Daily Mail article about the whole ordeal.

Others weren’t nearly as thrilled about Walsh’s undercover act.

Reporter Andy Ngo shared a screen shot of one particularly upset X user, who accused Walsh of a familiar criticism:

Daily Wire host Matt Walsh has been spotted at the DNC: pic.twitter.com/pA3AhKOCEm — Andy Ngo 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) August 21, 2024

“[W]hy is [Walsh] walking around the DNC in a disguise?” the X user asked. “[S]traight up weirdo behavior.”

Walsh’s new film “Am I Racist?” will release in several major theaters on Sept. 13.

