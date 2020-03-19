As Liberals Struggle with TP Shortage, Logger Posts 'Good Reminder' About Where It Comes from

Panic over the spread of the novel coronavirus in America had some people buying mountains of toilet paper, quickly stripping store shelves of what many now consider “white gold.”

While liberals are likely overjoyed that many are now bartering for toilet paper under the regime of President Donald Trump, the realities of the “shortage” mean it’s much less apocalyptic than it seems.

First of all, the shortage is simply a deficit on store shelves. According to The New York Times, many stores only go a day or two without before being resupplied.

This inconvenient fact hasn’t stopped the left from running with the “shortage” meme, using it to attack Trump or other figures on the right.

Political activist and Hollywood icon Bradley Whitford hinted that people would use former National Security Advisor John Bolton’s book in lieu of toilet paper:

With the current toilet paper shortage, now is the time for @AmbJohnBolton to release his book. — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) March 15, 2020

The Twitter account for the “Swindled” podcast, which explores the world of white-collar crime, even implicated the Koch brothers — a favorite bogeyman of the left, though David Koch died last year — in profiteering off the hoarding:

In case you were wondering who is profiting from the Toilet Paper Shortage of 2020 pic.twitter.com/LG8LuzOV3j — 𝚂𝚆𝙸𝙽𝙳𝙻𝙴𝙳 (@SwindledPodcast) March 12, 2020

Not every liberal is prophesying the end times because of a lack of toilet paper, with one California state assemblywoman admitting that although store shelves may be bare, the supply chain is not.

“There’s no shortage of food or toilet paper in the supply chain,” Lorena Gonzalez wrote. “Please don’t horde.”

Dear San Diego:

There’s no shortage of food or toilet paper in the supply chain. Please don’t horde. Many of my constituents can’t buy in bulk, save some for them. The tap water will continue to run (even if you can’t pay the bill.) Don’t panic. Check in on the elderly, be kind. — Lorena (@LorenaSGonzalez) March 17, 2020

Of course, all that toilet paper needed to refill shelves has to come from somewhere.

Enter the humble American logger.

Contrary to what many radical environmentalists say, trees are a vital resource crucial to industries ranging from construction to the fine arts.

Even something as simple as a roll of toilet paper starts as a sapling.

“A good reminder that we need all of our natural resource workers working to protect our urban neighbors with needed supplies,” logging industry group Timber Unity tweeted Wednesday. Alongside the tweet is a photo of a logging truck loaded down with freshly cut “toilet paper ingredients.”

Raw toilet paper ingredients headed to Oregon mills today courtesy of Mike Pihl Logging, #TimberUnity board president. A good reminder that we need all of our natural resource workers working to protect our urban neighbors with needed supplies. #orleg #CapKillsJobs #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/r66wQdJIZy — TimberUnity (@TimberUnity) March 18, 2020

One critic tried to shame the loggers for cutting down seemingly pristine forests.

Timber Unity quickly set the record straight.

“These are private, cyclical forests designed to be harvested, not state parks,” the group wrote. “New trees sequester carbon at a fast clip. Harvesting trees from rotational timber is like harvesting any other crop.”

While many on the left worry and fret about where their next roll of toilet paper will come from, blue-collar Americans are working hard every day to ensure our country never runs out of anything it needs.

