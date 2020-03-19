As Liberals Struggle with TP Shortage, Logger Posts 'Good Reminder' About Where It Comes from

SECTIONS
By Jared Harris
Published March 19, 2020 at 2:52pm
Panic over the spread of the novel coronavirus in America had some people buying mountains of toilet paper, quickly stripping store shelves of what many now consider “white gold.”

While liberals are likely overjoyed that many are now bartering for toilet paper under the regime of President Donald Trump, the realities of the “shortage” mean it’s much less apocalyptic than it seems.

First of all, the shortage is simply a deficit on store shelves. According to The New York Times, many stores only go a day or two without before being resupplied.

This inconvenient fact hasn’t stopped the left from running with the “shortage” meme, using it to attack Trump or other figures on the right.

Political activist and Hollywood icon Bradley Whitford hinted that people would use former National Security Advisor John Bolton’s book in lieu of toilet paper:

The Twitter account for the “Swindled” podcast, which explores the world of white-collar crime, even implicated the Koch brothers — a favorite bogeyman of the left, though David Koch died last year — in profiteering off the hoarding:

Not every liberal is prophesying the end times because of a lack of toilet paper, with one California state assemblywoman admitting that although store shelves may be bare, the supply chain is not.

“There’s no shortage of food or toilet paper in the supply chain,” Lorena Gonzalez wrote. “Please don’t horde.”

Of course, all that toilet paper needed to refill shelves has to come from somewhere.

Enter the humble American logger.

Contrary to what many radical environmentalists say, trees are a vital resource crucial to industries ranging from construction to the fine arts.

Even something as simple as a roll of toilet paper starts as a sapling.

“A good reminder that we need all of our natural resource workers working to protect our urban neighbors with needed supplies,” logging industry group Timber Unity tweeted Wednesday. Alongside the tweet is a photo of a logging truck loaded down with freshly cut “toilet paper ingredients.”

One critic tried to shame the loggers for cutting down seemingly pristine forests.

Timber Unity quickly set the record straight.

“These are private, cyclical forests designed to be harvested, not state parks,” the group wrote. “New trees sequester carbon at a fast clip. Harvesting trees from rotational timber is like harvesting any other crop.”

While many on the left worry and fret about where their next roll of toilet paper will come from, blue-collar Americans are working hard every day to ensure our country never runs out of anything it needs.

Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
