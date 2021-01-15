Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe highlighted the irony of politicians supporting Big Tech companies like Twitter shutting down political speech in the name of protecting the American people from so-called fascism.

“Imagine thinking you are fighting fascism by silencing your political opponents,” Boothe tweeted on Tuesday.

She followed up that tweet with another tagging Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

Twitter made the decision in the aftermath of last week’s Capitol incursion to at first suspend and later completely shut down President Donald Trump’s account.

Twitter said Tuesday it had removed 70,000 accounts that the social media company claimed “engaged in sharing harmful QAnon-associated content at scale and were primarily dedicated to the propagation of this conspiracy theory across the service.”

Boothe was among many conservative media personalities who noticed their Twitter followers falling by tens of thousands in recent days.

The Daily Caller social media director Logan Hall tweeted that his outlet lost approximately 70,000 followers, adding, “the purge was bigger and broader than what twitter wants to admit.”

our @dailycaller profile lost ~70K itself. the purge was bigger and broader than what twitter wants to admit. https://t.co/yueBXU5EDM — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) January 12, 2021

Washington Examiner chief political correspondent and Fox News contributor Byron York reported a similar experience.

Now, down nearly 29,000. I think about 1500 of that came slowly between election and early January, when I was writing that results showed Biden victory and Trump legal options narrowing, then finished. Angered some followers. But big, precipitous drop has come in recent hours. pic.twitter.com/lYLYZ5hplA — Byron York (@ByronYork) January 9, 2021

In a leaked video posted by Project Veritas on Thursday, Dorsey revealed his company’s plans to ban even more users, well beyond Trump.

“We know we are focused on one account right now, but this is going to be much bigger than just one account, and it’s going to go on for much longer than just this day, this week, the next few weeks, going on beyond inauguration,” Dorsey said. “We have to expect that. We have to be ready for that.”

BREAKING: @Twitter Insider Secretly Records CEO @jack Detailing Agenda For Further Political Censorship “We are focused on one account [@realDonaldTrump] right now but this is going to be MUCH BIGGER than just one account & it’s going to go on for much longer…”#ExposeTwitter pic.twitter.com/QhyyUTHlM9 — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 14, 2021

Boothe, appearing on Fox News’ “Special Report” on Thursday, pointed to the evidence coming to light that the riot at the Capitol was pre-planned and therefore not incited by Trump’s remarks.

“In light of reports and concerns that the events of January 6 were premeditated and coordinated, also looking at the fact that there were pipe bombs planted at the RNC and the DNC also undercut this narrative that the speech President Trump gave on January 6 was directly responsible for the unfolding events that we saw that day,” she said.

“Further, if the language that he used is directly responsible for inciting violence, many of the Democrats and many members of Congress who voted to impeach President Trump this week would be guilty of inciting violence by the same exact measure,” Boothe added.

She offered the examples of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who described the 2016 presidential election as “hijacked,” and Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters of California, who called on her supporters in 2018 to harass Trump administration officials and “make a crowd” wherever they encountered them in public.

“Our election was hijacked. There is no question,” Pelosi tweeted in May 2017.

Boothe tagged Dorsey in a reply asking, “How does this stand @jack? Hypocrites, all of them.”

How does this stand @jack? Hypocrites, all of them. — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) January 12, 2021

This article appeared originally on Patriot Project.

