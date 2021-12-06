Share
This stock image shows loaves of bread on a bakery shelf. The Broken Heart Bakery in Albany, Georgia, decided to give back to the community after nearly closing its doors.
This stock image shows loaves of bread on a bakery shelf. The Broken Heart Bakery in Albany, Georgia, decided to give back to the community after nearly closing its doors. (Westend61 / Getty Images)

Local Bakery Saved After Nearly Closing Down Offers Free Thanksgiving Meals in Show of Gratitude

 By Amanda Thomason  December 6, 2021 at 3:12pm
Plenty of small, locally owned businesses have had to shut their doors over the past two years as in-person sales dropped dramatically.

“The Broken Heart Bakery” in Albany, Georgia, is a “locally owned small batch bakery & restaurant with a little bit of attitude!” according to its Facebook page, and it was faced with a similar prospect in November.

“After careful thought and consideration we have decided that financially, the Broken Heart Bakery will not be able to continue to operate,” owner Britny Wray posted on Facebook on Nov. 7. “Unless we win the lottery, or experience a Christmas miracle, our last day of operation will be December 23.”



“We genuinely thank everyone for the immense amount of support we’ve received and ask that you continue to share your love through the holidays. We’ve enjoyed being a safe space in downtown Albany, and hate saying goodbye.”

But when another local business, Southern Krate Kitchens, heard about the little bakery’s impending demise, it reached out with a partnership offer that Wray ultimately accepted.

“Running a small business has been the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” Wray said, according to KESQ-TV. “It consumes your life because you wear so many hats. It’s been the biggest learning experience of my life.”

Now she’ll be able to continue that learning experience, and she shared the joy of the bakery’s revival with its followers on Facebook.

“As of this afternoon, it appears we have received our Christmas miracle,” the bakery posted on Facebook on Nov. 12. “A private restaurant group will be investing in our business and essentially saving us. More details to follow soon.

“We are extremely grateful for community support and encouragement! We’ll see you in the morning for brunch! Long live the broken heart bakery!”

One of the first ways the bakery wanted to celebrate the partnership and stick to its spirit of giving was by providing a free Thanksgiving meal to anyone who walked in on Nov. 24.



“GRATITUDE CHECK!” the bakery shared on Facebook on Nov. 15. “We have received our Christmas miracle and we want to take a minute to give back to our community and say THANK YOU for all of your support and love.

“We will be having a ‘Friendsgiving’ on November 24th courtesy of Southern Krate Kitchens! We will be handing out thanksgiving plates between 12-6. Again, thank you ALL. We are so grateful for our community.”

According to footage from WFXL-TV, the event was a hit and many took advantage of the generous offer.

“We love to give back to our community anyway so to be able to not only stay open but to continue that same spirit and to give back and involve the community is incredibly blessing,” Wray, now a partial owner, told WFXL.

The Broken Heart Bakery is also set to expand its menu and renovate the space, and its Facebook page lists new job opportunities — something that wouldn’t have been possible if it hadn’t been for its very own Christmas miracle.

Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




