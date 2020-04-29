SECTIONS
News
Print

Local Officials Approve Loudspeaker Broadcast of Muslim Call to Prayer in Minneapolis Neighborhood

A sign is displayed outside the Dar Al-Hijrah Mosque in Minneapolis before the midday prayer, known as adhan, during the celebration of Ramadan on April 24, 2020.Stephen Maturen / AFP via Getty ImagesA sign is displayed outside the Dar Al-Hijrah Mosque in Minneapolis before the midday prayer, known as adhan, during the celebration of Ramadan on April 24, 2020. (Stephen Maturen / AFP via Getty Images)

By Erin Coates
Published April 29, 2020 at 12:23pm
Print

The Muslim call to prayer will be broadcast over a loudspeaker five times a day throughout Ramadan in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis.

This will be the first time the call to prayer, usually broadcast from mosques in Muslim countries, will be sounded in Minnesota, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

The arrangement was approved by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on April 21 in collaboration with Minnesota’s Council on American-Islamic Relations and the Dar Al-Hijrah Mosque.

“At a time when physical distancing requires we pray apart, it’s incumbent on leaders to create a sense of togetherness where we can,” Frey said in a news release.

“Adhan provides solidarity and comfort — both of which are essential during a time of crisis,” the Democrat said. “As our Muslim community prepares for Ramadan, we hope the broadcast will offer a measure of stability and reassure or entire city that we are all very much in this together.”

TRENDING: Black Veteran GOP Challenger Has a Message for Democrats Who Voted for Maxine Waters

The loudspeaker that the prayer will be broadcast from will be located outside a mosque and will reach “thousands of residents.”

CAIR-Minnesota Executive Director Jaylani Hussein said the Muslim community will “welcome” the mayor’s efforts.

“This call to prayer will be especially meaningful to the many senior citizens in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood who have been isolated due to the pandemic,” Hussein said in the news release.

Do you think the Muslim call to prayer should be broadcast?

“It will help them feel more connected to their community and mosque in this sacred month.”

Imam Sharif Mohamed of Dar Al-Hijrah Mosque added, “In this time of fear and isolation, the Muslim communities of Minnesota benefit from a city that honors and loves all of its diversity.”

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar thanked Frey for his “leadership and solidarity” in an April 22 tweet.

The Cedar-Riverside neighborhood has one of Minnesota’s largest populations of Muslim Americans, with many people coming from Somalia and Ethiopia, the Star Tribune reported.

RELATED: Conservative Activist Slams Alarmist CNN for 'Sesame Street' Town Hall: 'It's Actually Inducing More Fear'

Minneapolis is not the first U.S. city to broadcast Muslim prayers. Dearborn, Michigan, has done so for years, and the city of Paterson, New Jersey, just approved a request to broadcast prayers in March.

Minneapolis’ broadcast will be different because the prayers will be broadcast from the center of the metropolitan area.

“This is a unique opportunity. It’s a reminder to everyone that we are all in this [pandemic] together,” Hussein said.

“Just as we have historically allowed churches to call out for prayers using a bell, this a continuation of the same freedom that other faiths have had.”

The call to prayer will run through the evening of May 23, the end of Ramadan.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Local Officials Approve Loudspeaker Broadcast of Muslim Call to Prayer in Minneapolis Neighborhood
'Possible Breakthrough': Oxford Scientist Says Coronavirus Vaccine Could Be Ready Within Months
Sean Hannity Announces First New Book in a Decade: 'Live Free or Die'
Elon Musk Unleashes Against Lockdowns: 'FREE AMERICA NOW'
House Leaders Reverse Course, Won't Return to Washington Next Week
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×