Lockdown Protest Pops Up in London as UK Re-Tightens COVID Restrictions

People take part in a "We Do Not Consent" rally at Trafalgar Square, organized by Stop New Normal, to protest against coronavirus restrictions in London on Sept. 26, 2020.Frank Augstein / APPeople take part in a "We Do Not Consent" rally at Trafalgar Square, organized by Stop New Normal, to protest against coronavirus restrictions in London on Sept. 26, 2020. (Frank Augstein / AP)

By Jack Davis
Published September 27, 2020 at 10:47am
Refusing to go gently into the not-so-good night of another wave of COVID-inspired lockdowns, British protesters took to the streets in London on Saturday.

Resistance from the police, who whacked protesters with batons, was matched with scorn from London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who decried the “reckless and violent behavior of some protesters” and called them “selfish,” the BBC reported.

Police said nine officers were hurt and 16 people arrested in the second weekend of anti-lockdown protests, according to Reuters.

“I am very frustrated to see that nine officers were injured during clashes with a small minority of protesters,” Metropolitan Police Commander Ade Adelekan said.

“This is especially saddening in light of the injuries sustained by officers last weekend. We will be supporting those officers who were injured and I wish them a very speedy recovery.”

Britain’s traditional protest spot of Trafalgar Square was jammed with thousands of marchers, who waved banners that read “We Do Not Consent” and “COVID 1984.”

Authorities ordered demonstrators to disperse. Even though protests in Britain can exceed six people, the rules require demonstrators to socially distance, which police said did not take place Saturday.

Khan deplored some of the protesters.

“The reckless and violent behavior of some protesters has left hard-working police officers injured and put the safety of our city, which is at a critical moment in the fight against this virus, at risk. This is totally unacceptable,” he said.

“We cannot let the sacrifices Londoners have made be undermined by the selfish behavior of a small number,” Khan added.

“Violence of this kind towards officers will not be tolerated and perpetrators will feel the full force of the law.”

Reacting to a recent spike in coronavirus cases, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled new restrictions on Tuesday that he said might be in place for six months.

Do you think the British government is wrong to re-tighten the coronavirus restrictions?

Johnson ordered pubs, restaurants and entertainment venues to shut down at 10 p.m, according to The Associated Press. He also called for an increase in working from home.

The new rules require even more people to wear face masks, including taxi passengers and workers in bars and stores.

The restrictions, announced after Britain saw its highest number of daily new positive cases since May, largely ban gatherings of more than six people.

“If we follow these simple rules together, we will get through this winter together,” Johnson said Tuesday.

“But now is the time for us all to summon the discipline, and the resolve, and the spirit of togetherness that will carry us through.”

On Friday, Britain recorded almost 7,000 new coronavirus cases, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
